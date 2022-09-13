Ohio Family Killed

FILE - George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members.

 (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

A prosecutor says a custody dispute between two families that ended with the massacre of eight people in Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them. The prosecutor says just months before the 2016 killings the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he's convicted in the slayings. His brother and mother already have pleaded guilty in the case. George Wagner's defense attorney says he had nothing to do with the killings.

