Public comment period open for S.R. 279 bridge replacement

CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 279 in Jackson County.
JAC-279-4.06 (PID: 114625) It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 279 at the 4.06 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Jefferson Township between McCoy Road and Slab Hill Road. The existing structure is a twin 72” x 44” corrugated metal pipe arches and was built in 1983. The new structure will be a 16’ x 4’ precast concrete box culvert with full height headwalls.
The project will require approximately 0.044 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the forested stream channel and a pasture field.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project. The state detour will be S.R. 279 to S.R. 93 to S.R. 32 to S.R. 139 to S.R. 279. The state detour is approximately 25.7 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is 4/3/2023.
Written comments should be submitted by March 27, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.