CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on S.R. 279 in Jackson County.
JAC-SR 279-8.76 (PID: 111040) - It is proposed to replace the culvert on S.R. 279 immediately east of Tommy Been Road at the 8.76 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Jefferson Township.
The existing culvert is an 18” corrugated metal pipe (CMP). The new culvert will be a 30” concrete pipe.
The project will not require new right-of-way.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project. The detour route will be determined at a later date.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is 11/7/2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded 3/6/2023.
Written comments should be submitted by October 26, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov
