JACKSON — A Wellston man who has a warrant for a fourth-degree felony of auto theft is now facing additional charges following a high-speed pursuit that ended with his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier’s deputies received a report of a black Dodge truck at 1503 Lake Katharine Road in Jackson at 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
However, within 22 minutes, deputies found the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on McKune Cemetery Road.
The male driver, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher A. Gay, of Wellston, failed to stop and led authorities into Pike County on Beaver Pike, then he headed on to Gravel Washer Road and Route 335, before entering Scioto County, then back into Jackson County.
By 2:54 p.m. deputies reported that the driver was in custody. Gay drove over stop sticks placed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck’s tires deflated, eventually being driven on the rim until Gay pulled over and was arrested.
Gay is incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility for his prior warrant for auto theft. The case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review for fleeing and theft of a motor vehicle, both felony-level charges.
