Queens says 'Thankful for my Vinton County family'

With tears in eyes, Lily Young receives a hug from longtime friend Lakin Williams before being crowned as 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen on Saturday in downtown McArthur.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

MCARTHUR – When Lily Young was crowned as the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen, many thoughts were going through her head.


