Queens says 'Thankful for my Vinton County family'

MCARTHUR – When Lily Young was crowned as the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen, many thoughts were going through her head.
There were tears in Young’s eyes as she accepted the tiara, thanked her mom Melinda and spoke to the audience. Afterward, in an exclusive interview with the Vinton-Jackson Courier, she talked about how she felt in that special moment on stage in front of hundreds of people.
“This is a hard question because there were so many thoughts going through my head, but I think the most prominent one was ‘Is this even real? This has to be a movie. This cannot actually be happening.’ I can’t explain the level of excitement I felt as soon as I heard ‘contestant number nine,’” she said. “I physically felt my stomach drop. It was like being on a roller coaster. I instantly got all sweaty and started crying because I had so much emotion. I didn’t know what to do. I even said to the girls on stage, ‘I don’t even know what to do right now.’”
Young continued, “I had no expectations of winning anything — except maybe the turkey gobble. I was so proud of that. So hearing my name being called, it was like everything just stopped, it seriously felt like a movie. The best movie ever.”
Young has never competed in festival pageants except for Little Miss Vinton County.
“I haven’t really done pageants before, but I did try out for Little Miss Vinton County,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of memory of that since I was so little, but I do know that I was very shy during the process and didn’t really allow myself to show my personality.”
Then came the chance to compete in the VCWTF pageant.
“When I tried out for the Wild Turkey Festival Court, I realized by the first practice from the past court that the judges want you to not be shy, and to show your real personality, and to not be scared for any second of it,” she said. “When I first learned this information I was like, ‘oh no, I definitely cannot do that.’ But then I realized that I 100% can because when I’m not in a situation where I feel pressured to be anything other than myself – like when I’m with my friends or my family – I’m the most bold and outgoing person you’ll ever meet.”
Young is an introvert so trying out for the festival’s pageant was not all that easy, but she took a step forward — toward growth.
“I’ve struggled with anxiety, my whole life along with depression. There was even a point where I really considered not trying out… I then had an epiphany, that I could use this as an opportunity to grow, and to allow myself to be me. And from that point forward that was all I cared about,” she said. “I was okay with not winning anything or being recognized at all, but I wasn’t okay with not trying or allowing myself to get inside my head. I think one of the hardest things I’ve had to learn in life is that confidence is not ‘everyone will love me,’ confidence is, ‘I will be fine if they don’t.”
Young was a natural – judges and fans agreed.
“I had a lot of people tell me things like, ‘you seem like you’ve done this your whole life,’ or ‘your stage presence is so good,’ and I think the reason I’m good at it is because when I’m on the stage I’m not acting,” she said. “I’m just so happy to be there and to get to talk to people because when I don’t allow myself to feel anxious about it I absolutely love talking to people. I think this whole process is a great opportunity to evolve mentally.”
A Vinton County High School sophomore, Young, 16, plays for the Vikings’ tennis team.
“I signed up for tennis during my sophomore year and have no regrets at all,” she said. “I’ve made amazing friends through tennis and memories I will cherish forever. I had such an amazing experience for my first year in tennis. Coach Kite is an incredibly kind man who was patient with me for not really knowing anything about tennis. He taught me a lot and made us all laugh too many times to count.”
Young enjoys her time playing tennis.
“Tennis is such a fun sport and I think people don’t realize how complex it really is,” she said. “I feel like people think that you just have to hit a ball back-and-forth but that’s really not all it is. A lot of people are surprised when I tell them that there’s actual positions in tennis and a lot of rules. Tennis was a big learning curve for me but once again, I have no regrets.”
Young looks forward to next season and encourages others to try out.
“I look forward to my next year playing tennis and I would strongly encourage any girls who are slightly interested in joining tennis to absolutely do it because it is such a fun experience,” she said.
Young strongly supports Vikings’ sports, especially the marching band – “I’m just here for the band.”
“Besides being involved in a sport, I’m also very involved in the other activities the school offers,” she said. “I love going to my friend’s games and supporting the other sports. I especially love supporting the Vinton County High School Band. I’m friends with most, if not all the members of the band, especially my little brother, Fisher.”
Young continued, “I’m incredibly proud of the band and I try to go to all their events more than anything. I think Sam Koogle is probably the best thing that could ever come as an opportunity to the band. If you ever go to the home football games and sit near the band, if you just watch how excited he makes them and the energy and love that flows through the atmosphere when that band is playing, you would want to come to every single event they have. I think the band works very hard and they don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve. I feel like people tend to just love football or basketball, but nobody really loves the band. Well that’s me. I’m the one that loves the band. I actually have a T-shirt that Lauren Pittman made that says ‘I’m just here for the band.’”
As Queen, Young said she wants everyone to feel welcome.
“ What matters most to me about being Queen, is that I make people feel seen and appreciated,” she said. “When I was little, I used to just admire the Wild Turkey Festival Court. In the parades when I would see them, I would think things like, ‘wow they’re so pretty and cool. I’ll never be that.’ And then right after I would think that they would look at me – me specifically and wave and smile. And then I was like, ‘Woah. I just got notice by a really pretty girl and not only did I get noticed, but she smiled at me.’ That was such an amazing feeling.”
Being a queen is not all flowers and tiaras.
“Being a girl is tough, especially at a young age where you’re constantly comparing yourself to others. In the parade, I made it my goal to look at every single little girl and smile at them just in case they maybe felt that way too,” she said. “Just letting people know that they are acknowledged, seen, and important, can make a huge difference in someone’s mental health. It costs nothing to be kind to people. From the time I was little clear until now my mother has consistently told me, ‘always choose kindness.’ When my time on this earth comes to an end, if I can only be remembered as one word, I hope that word is ‘kind.’ Not pretty, not cool, just kind.
Young was sponsored by my family’s business, Twin Oak Veneer.
“This business is owned by my mom (Melinda) and dad (Hunter) and what they do is really cool,” she said. “My dad works on a veneer yard and buys and resells logs. He works with selling to brands that make wood into flooring, barrels, skateboards, and all kinds of stuff.”
Young said the family business sells to Marucci Sports, which use products to make baseball bats. He has shipped logs to China, Japan, Spain, Germany, Taiwan, Canada among other countries.
“Some of the friends he’s met from different countries and continents have become some of my favorite people in my life,” Young said. “Sometimes I’ll travel with my dad to West Virginia to tag logs. Working on log yards with my dad is always such a great time. I’m extremely fortunate to have parents that have made their own business and are very successful.”
Young thanked everyone who supported and encouraged her to take this chance, to step forward – and there were many people in Saturday’s audience cheering her on.
“I would like to start by thanking everyone who showed up to support me and encouraged me. Especially my family which includes my parents, my brothers, my Gigi and Nanny, and my Paw and Poppy, my aunt, uncle, and my little cousin, Julia. Next, I would like to thank my Outreach North church family and pastors, Chris and Nicki Wallis. I would like to thank Stephanie and Lakin Williams for encouraging me to try out for the Wild Turkey Festival Court.”
Young gave a big shout-out to Lakin Willliams – 2022 VCWTF Queen!
“Laken was quite literally my first friend in life,” she said. “She consistently showed me kindness and supported me through every step of this process.”
Young had a long list of folks to thank.
“I would also like to thank the people who didn’t even know me, but still chose me to represent our festival and community,” she said. “I’m thankful for the people I met while selling raffle tickets to support the festival. They all met me with kindness and love without knowing me. I would like to thank Twin Oak Veneer for sponsoring me. I’m also sending a huge thank you to Chris Cram and the rest of the Wild Turkey Festival committee for always being available to answer my questions and encourage me.”
Young thanked the Court who will be serving alongside her.
“I want to give a huge thank you to my court, Eliza Smith (2nd Attendant) and Emma Leaming (1st Attendant) for always being kind to me, and showing me undying friendship,” she said. “I cannot wait for this year with you two wonderful young ladies. And to every young lady who went through this pageant with me and built friendships with me, that I will never forget.”
Can’t forget the dress – because it made her impress – this newpaper writer is a poet and didn’t even know it.
“Thank you to Best Dress of Chillicothe for helping me find a beautiful evening gown for the pageant along with Uniquely Yours of Circleville for helping me find the most beautiful parade dress,” Young said. “To my sweet, honorary grandmother, Linda, for altering my dresses, shopping alongside me, building my confidence, and always showing me love.”
What’s the best thing about the VCWTF?
“I think the best thing about the Wild Turkey Festival is that it gives everyone an opportunity to have fun and become closer in a different setting,” she said. “For a lot of people my age when you’re at school, you tend to stay in your shell and not really talk to people but when you’re in a fun environment, you start to feel more outgoing.
Young continued, “For me, I don’t even have to be doing anything at the Wild Turkey Festival except just walking around and I would still have such a fun time because I get to see so many people that I know, and even if I don’t know them, I have the opportunity to befriend them. I love meeting people at the vendors and learning where they’re from, why they’re here, and what they’re selling and why. The Wild Turkey Festival is a great opportunity to get away from normal everyday life and just have fun.”
Vinton County strong!
“To all of the Vinton County community for your support and trusting me to represent our festival and county. Thank you. I love you all,” Young said.
On that note, Young is pure Vinton County – lifelong native.
“I absolutely did grow up in Vinton County,” she said. “I attended West Elementary and I am still in contact with so many of my educators. I will forever say,’West is the best!’ I am a frequent visitor of the town’s shops such as: Weeping Willow, Alley Way, Spring Street Sports, Main Eatery, and pretty much every shop/store here. I love my hometown and love supporting small businesses. Vinton County is a very close, family like community.”
Much agreed Ms. Young, much agreed.
Young shared her favorite thing about God’s country.
“My favorite thing about Vinton County is that even though we are a small community, and people would typically think that would not be an ideal place to live, being in the small community has proven itself time and time again to be a beautiful thing,” she said. “Anytime someone has a birthday, everybody knows. Anytime someone just achieved a huge accomplishment, everybody knows. And with that comes a huge support group and a family. I’m very thankful for my Vinton County family.”
