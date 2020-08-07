HAMDEN — A Ray man sustained serious injuries as a result of a crash Wednesday.
The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash on State Route 683 at Vires Road in Vinton County on Aug. 5 at 6:33 p.m.
A 2014 Harley Davidson Motorcycle being driven by Jerrold Hively, 56, of Ray, attempted to pass a Cat front-end loader that was also northbound. The loader was being operated by Rusty Elliot, 56, of Hillsboro. Elliot attempted to turn left onto Vires Road when Hively struck him in the left side.
Hively’s motorcycle overturned, causing him to come off of the bike.
Hively sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby landing zone where he was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia by a medical helicopter. Elliot was not injured.
The roadway remained open to one lane of travel during the investigation. Charges were not filed at the time of the crash, although the investigation is ongoing, the Jackson Post reported.
Other agencies on scene were the Hamden Fire Department, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Vinton County Emergency Medical Services.
Does anyone know the condition of Jerrold Hively
