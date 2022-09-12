Ray woman arrested on assault charges By Miles Layton Editor Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jennifer Norvell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCARTHUR — Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Ray woman with felonious assault and domestic violence after a shooting Sept. 3 John Street in Zaleski.Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Norvell, 34, allegedly shot a man, then fled in the victim’s vehicle before crashing it nearby. Norvell knew the man.A felony arrest warrant for Norvell was obtained Sept. 6 with the assistance of the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office.Deputies captures Norvell Sept. 8 in the Zaleski area after multiple days of searching. Norvell was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.Her bond was set $30,000.The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name or condition of the victim at this time. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vinton County Jennifer Norvell Ray Crime Police Criminal Law Suspect Sheriff Arrest Warrant Shooting Assault Felony Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Round the Town: Local happenings from near and far Jackson County 4-H and ANR educators hired Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter McArthur's beloved Fiscal Officer passes away Praise for Fannin's life, legacy Trending Recipes
