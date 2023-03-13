CHILLICOTHE —The American Red Cross is welcoming a new executive director for the South Central Ohio Chapter.
featured
Red Cross names new executive director
- Submitted Report
-
- Updated
- 0
CHILLICOTHE —The American Red Cross is welcoming a new executive director for the South Central Ohio Chapter.
Katie Uhl of Fairfield County will lead the 10-county chapter which includes Athens, Adams, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Pickaway, Ross and Vinton counties.
Uhl replaces Matt Riddle who has taken a national position within the American Red Cross.
A life-long resident of Fairfield County, Uhl has been very active in the community, including the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, the 211 board, and Young Professionals of Fairfield County. The Lancaster-Fairfield Chamber of Commerce selected her as winner of the Emerging Athena Award in 2016. She is currently participating in the Fairfield Leadership program through the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. Uhl earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Ohio University Lancaster and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Kent State University.
As executive director, Uhl is responsible for understanding local communities as related to Red Cross services. The aim is to strengthen relationships by communicating American Red Cross programs, services and opportunities for community involvement. The chapter has offices in Athens, Lancaster and Chillicothe and is part of the larger Central & Southern Ohio Region.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the American Red Cross. My goal both professionally and personally has always been to find a way to serve others and I can think of no better way to do that than through working with the American Red Cross,” Uhl said.
Uhl was selected following a thorough search and interview process. “Our goal was to find someone committed to the counties in our South Central Ohio Chapter,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional CEO of the Central & Southern Ohio region. “Katie’s passion for the Ohio communities in this chapter is very evident. I’m confident that through her work, residents of this chapter will be served well by the Red Cross.”
For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/chillicothe or join them on Facebook and Twitter at @ARCcsor or on LinkedIn ARC Central and Southern Ohio.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.