During Tuesday’s Vinton County Commissioners meeting, Ken Reed, a consultant with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, talked about the $500 million Appalachian Community Grant program.
Reed will assist staff and counties with developing multi-million-dollar grant applications for submission to the Appalachian Community Planning and Development Grant Program.
The funding will be available for projects in the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties and address local priorities in three main project focus areas:
• An infrastructure component, such as main street or downtown redevelopment, improvements to multi-community connecting trails, significant outdoor community space, links to community arts, history, and culture, or access to telemedicine services
• A healthcare component, such as investments in school or community-based services to address children’s physical and behavioral health needs or plans to address the ongoing challenges of substance use disorder in the region
• A workforce component, such as public-private partnerships designed to build and coordinate technical, educational, clinical and workforce infrastructure
The program will be administered through the Ohio Department of Development, with strong involvement from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia and the Local Development Districts (LDD), including the OVRDC, which serves the Appalachian counties of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Gallia, Highland, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
The other Ohio LDD partners include Buckeye Hills Regional Council, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, and the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA).
In other matters, the commission approved a grant worth nearly $500,000 that will be used to pay for the demolition of dilapidated housing across Vinton County.
Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said older commercial buildings in Hamden, Ray and Zaleski (one each) will be torn down. She said there are also 14 residences on the list that are located in McArthur, Hamden, and some in rural areas.
Fetherolf said the county is {span}doing due diligence to confirm owner consent on all affected structures.
