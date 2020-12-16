BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Each year after Thanksgiving, a gentleman in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County, sets up a display in his front yard to remind everyone the reason for the season.
The gentleman, 73-year-old Bob Stewart, sets up a 16 piece life-sized nativity scene in an effort to remind people that Jesus is the reason for the season.
He told The Courier that people need to remember the reason why Christmas is celebrated. He feels like Christmas has become too commercialized.
Stewart hopes the display can be a conversation starter, that can draw interest from those who don’t normally go to church. He purchased the set in 2017.
“I have had a desire for a nice nativity scene for many years,” explained Stewart. “My neighbor was helping a lady move from Waverly to Gallipolis, and she had this nativity scene, but she didn’t have space for it where she was moving to.”
Stewart recalled, “I don’t remember her name, but my neighbor told me about it, and I bought it off her. It needed to be repainted and a little work done.”
He said that he met a local artist, Mary Kovack, who he ended up trading some excavating work in exchange for the 16 pieces of the nativity scene being repainted. Kovack was very detailed in repainting the set.
“She (Mary) done such an excellent job,” stated Stewart. “The camel looks so alive, that I just look for that camel to get up and walk off any day.”
The life-sized woodcut nativity scene display features baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, a camel, two shepherds, a cow, a donkey, two sheep, a star, an angel, and a stable. The display also includes a sign out front that says “Jesus is the reason.”
“I am very proud of this display,” Stewart told The Courier.
He explained that he added a Cross display near the nativity scene last year, along with a sign that says “It is finished” because it goes along with it. He said you have the start and finish next to each other.
“I think everyone thinks about Christmas and the birth of Christ, but they don’t think about what he did,” said Stewart. “His mission wasn’t finished until He went to the Cross and then was resurrected.”
Stewart along with his wife, Lori, invites everyone to stop by and check out his nativity scene. The display can be view during the day or even in the evening, as the display is lit up with floodlights. The display is located at 7894 Pattonsville Road, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Writer’s Note: Be sure to visit www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/multimedia/photo_galleries to view up close photos of the nativity scene.
