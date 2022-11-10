MCARTHUR – Veterans Day services will be Friday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. in front of the county courthouse.
Remembering Veterans Day
Opening remarks will be provided by Vinton County Judge James Salyer with former county commissioner and veteran Jim Satory as the guest speaker.
Vinton County Probate Juvenile Court Robert Grillo will be reading the casualty list on this solemn occasion.
Abbey Owings will sing the National Anthem during the flag raising ceremony.
Ceremonies will feature a 21-gun salute from VFW Post 5299 Color Guard and the local Scouts’ troop will be serving flag duty. File photo featuring the Color Guard that accompanies this story is from 2018 says it all.
Chili and hotdogs will be served after the ceremony at the VFW Post.
A similar service is planned for 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Jackson pending the weather, according to VFW Post 8402 in Jackson.
On a related note, Justin Crawford reached out to this country editor for a story about his kin as it relates to Veterans Day. He wanted his great grandfather Asa Mash and great uncle Donald Mash remembered. During WWII, Asa was stationed in Pearl Harbor and then sent to Japan before he returned home.
“It is important to remember their service, and their sacrifices to ensure our freedom,” Crawford said. “While we may live in an incredibly divided time in history now, The United States is still a beacon for democracy. We owe the status and privileges we enjoy today to the service and sacrifice of the generations that came before. These brave men and women defended democracy and our way of life.”
After the war, Asa married to Mabel. They built their home and small farm in Creola where they had four children: Jack, Carol, Linda, and Janet (Crawford’s grandmother).
Crawford said the house is still there where his grandma has lived since 1955. Asa passed in 1970 and Mabel who passed in 1995. They are both buried in Elk Cemetery in McArthur.
Editor’s NOTE: If you have a veteran you’d like remembered or a story to tell, please reach out to the editor, me, at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
