House of Representatives member Steve Stivers (R-Ashville) announced on Monday, April 19 that he will not be running for re-election in Congress but is instead stepping down from his seat as the District 15 representative to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. This change will become effective on May 16, 2021 after a six term residency.
During his time in Congress, Stivers has served on the Financial Services Committee as well as being the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance. He is also a military man, having spent 30 years in the Ohio Army National Guard and overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Stivers holds the rank of Major General and received a Bronze Star for his leadership during deployment.
In a press release, Stivers said "The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents. I am grateful to the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life.”
When Senator Rob Portman announced earlier this year that he would not be running for re-election, Stivers was one legislator people considered a possible fit. With this new information, that possibility is very unlikely, leaving one less contender for the senatorship.
With Stivers seat soon to be open, a special election has been triggered to fill it. When this will take place is up to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine but no news has come yet as to his plans.
Names of replacements have been flying about since the news broke. Daniel Kilgore, a Democrat from Willard, Ohio, stated on Twitter that he will be running for the seat. State Representative Brian Stewart, a Republican and resident of southern Ohio, has also thrown his hat in the ring according to Twitter.
The most recent competitor to release their intentions for the position is Bob Peterson, current Ohio Senator representing the states 17th District which includes both Vinton and Jackson counties.
District 15 is home to over 700,000 people, according to the 2010 census, ranging from parts of Franklin County all the way to include some of Athens County. Whoever wins this seat, that legislature will be representing Ohioans from 12 of the 88 counties in the state, including all of Vinton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.