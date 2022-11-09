Republican Candidates Dominate Statewide Elections

JACKSON – Jackson County's voters made their voices heard Tuesday for the statewide races.
Republicans up and down the ballot led the field.
A total of 8,933 out of 8,933 precincts have reported in Ohio, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's office.
All 30 precincts have reported in Jackson County. A total of 8,803 ballots were cast out of 20,752 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 42.42%.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Mike DeWine and John Husted, Republicans, 2,418,501 votes (63.06%), with 6,857 votes (79.4 percent) in Jackson County; Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens, Democrats, 1,497,866 votes (37.21%), with 1,703 votes (19.7%) in Jackson County.
Attorney General: Jeffrey Crossman, Democrat, 1,511,453 votes (39.34%), of which 1,817 votes (20.93%) were cast in Jackson County; Dave Yost, Republican, 2,330,610 votes (60.66%), of which 6,866 votes (79.07%) were cast in Jackson County.
Auditor of State: Keith Faber, Republican, 2,248,942 votes (59.27%), of which 6,641 votes (77.8%) were cast in Jackson County; Taylor Sappington, Democrat, 1,545,336 votes (40.73%), of which 1,895 votes (22.8%) were cast in Jackson County.
Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark, Democrat, 1,500,394 votes (39.14%), of which 1,837 votes (21.21%) were cast in Jackson County; Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,294,075 votes (59.85%), of which 6,728 votes (77.56%) were cast in Jackson County; Terpsehore Tore Maras, 41,257 votes (1.01%), of which 98 votes (1 percent) were cast in Jackson County.
Treasurer of State: Scott Schertzer, Democrat, 1,554,260 (40.94%), of which 1,882 (21.82%) were cast in Jackson County. Robert Sprague, Republican, 2,241,936 (59.06%) votes, of which 6,744 votes (78.18%) were cast in Jackson County.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Jennifer Brunner, Democrat, 1,659,905 votes (43.39%), of which 2,024 votes (23.47%) were cast in Jackson County; Sharon Kennedy, Republican, 2,165,490 (56.61%) votes, of which 6,599 votes (76.53%) were cast in Jackson County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat Fischer, Republican, 2,283,820 votes (57.15%), of which 6,597 votes (76.71%) were cast in Jackson County; Terri Jamison, Democrat, 1,712,621 votes (42.85%), of which 2,003 votes (23.29%) were cast in Jackson County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat DeWine, Republican, 2,150,289 votes (57.11%), of which 6,580 votes (76.48%) were cast in Jackson County; Marilyn Zayas, Democratic, 1,615,049 votes (42.89%), of which 2,024 votes (23.52%) were cast in Jackson County.
US Senate: Tim Ryan, Democratic, 1,752,752 votes (46.16%), of which 2,229 votes (25.69%) were cast in Jackson County; JD Vance, Republican, 2,044,559 votes (53.84%), of which 6,435 votes (74.16%) were cast in Jackson County.
US House of Representatives, 2nd District: Samantha Meadows, Democrat, 64,329 votes (25.46%) of which 1,994 votes (23.25%) were cast in Jackson County; Brad Wenstrup, Republican, 188,300 votes (74.54%), of which 6,583 votes (76.75%) were cast in Jackson County.
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District: Kristy Wilkin, Republican, ran unopposed and received 146,832 votes (100%), of which 6,877 votes were from Jackson County.
State Senator, 17th District: Gary Boone, Democrat, 25,963 votes (25.56%), of which 1,927 votes (22.4%) were cast from Jackson County; Shane Wilkin, Republican, 75,623 votes (74.44%), of which 6,675 votes (77.6%) were cast from Jackson County.
State Representative, 93rd District: Jason Stephens, Republican, ran unopposed with 28,970 votes (100%) of which 6,954 votes came from Jackson County.
Ohio Constitutional Amendments
Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail:3,036,938 votes (77.05%) yes, of which 6,853 votes (80.89%) in Jackson County; 878,816 votes (22.24%) no, of which 1,619 votes (19.11%) were cast in Jackson County.
Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: 3,032,817 votes (77.05%) yes, of which 7,309 votes (85.47%) were cast in Jackson County; 903,200 votes (22.95%) no, of which 1,243 votes (14.53%) were cast in Jackson County.
