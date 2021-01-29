JACKSON — Tiffany Ridgeway, auditor for Jackson County, has been elected to serve as vice president for the Southeast District of the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO) for 2021.
Ridgeway was installed, during a virtual ceremony, by Richard Hoffman, in late 2020. She had previously served as Secretary/Treasurer in 2020.
Also installed were Washington County Auditor Matthew Livengood, who will serve as president, and Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher, who will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.
The district works closely with the CAAO Columbus office to monitor legislative proposals that impact local taxpayers and to offer initiatives that assist county auditors in carrying out their duties.
During 2021, CAAO anticipate much activity with continuing changes in a variety of state and local tax issues and other legislative initiatives that assist county auditors in carrying out their duties.
The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio County Auditors. It was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayer of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government.
