The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Vinton County Sheriff's Office have each declared level 3 snow emergencies.
Jackson County became a level 3 at 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Vinton County became a level 3 at 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
A level 3 snow emergency classification states that “All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”
