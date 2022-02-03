The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Vinton County Sheriff's Office have each declared level 3 snow emergencies. 

 Jackson County became a level 3 at 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Vinton County became a level 3 at 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

A level 3 snow emergency classification states that “All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

