Round the Town: Bobcat Sighting

I received a picture from Mary Beth Tipton, of a beautiful forty one inch Bobcat hit by a car on Cove Road. Game warden says he gets calls of sightings and killed on the road, Bobcats.
Jana and Doug Reed have a new grand baby, Kaira Lynn.
Erin Gallagher Hopkins ran thirteen miles in the Columbus Marathon. Her Mom, Cheryl Gallagher, started cancer treatments at the James this week. Remember her in your prayers.
Kathy King is moving back to Jackson from Tennessee. Remember her grandson in your prayers as he is having health issues.
I paid a visit to the James Voice and Swallowing Clinic last week. I have an inherited shaking disease passed thru the generations, called Essential Tremors, and it has settled in my vocal cords, along with the lining in my vocal cords getting thinner, making my voice hoarse. I had a Botox injection in both vocal cords. I go back in three months for two more if this works. Please say a prayer for me.
I, along with 35 others, attended the Bloomfield School Reunion, last Saturday. We always have a good time. We missed two years due to Covid, so classes of 1970-71-and 72, were honored. Those in attendance were Pam Kilgour (72), Carolyn Estep (72), Gwyn Porter (72) Terry Farley and his service dog Chloe Lynn (70), John Kilgour (70), Bob Walls (70), and Bob McCarty (71). Next year we will be back on schedule with us meeting the first Saturday in June (the 3rd) at 4:30PM. Mark your calendar now!
Does anyone have a 1982 Vinton County Yearbook to sell or give away? Call me at 740-286-5014 9-5, or e-mail me at karenjwyant@yahoo.com.
Crossroads Church of God at Coalton, has closed their doors due to lack of attendance.
I ran in to Eva Aldrich at Dollar General and she gave me a badly needed hug, and helped me get some of the things I needed.
I was saddened with the death of Peggy Rowe Lanier. A beautiful person inside and out.
Congratulations to Austin and Cortney Lewis, who were married last weekend.
Thoughts to ponder-If one door closes and another opens, your house is haunted and you need to run!!
Another thought-I don’t have any problem helping the needy, but I do however, have an issue funding the lazy!
Happy birthday on November 2nd to Marsha Fox, Jean Lloyd, Cole Kinker, Faith Gordon (17), Shirley Bowman, Josh Perry, and Susie Yates;on the 3rd is Ed Malone, Hannah McDonald (25), Evan Dunn (23), Clyde Childers, and Bill Slavens; on the 4th is Elaine Milliken and happy anniversary to Joe and Lisa Fresquez; on the 5th is Larry Jenkins, Rebecca Moore, Danny Smith, Dorothy Dameron, Karen Purdue, Paige Waugh, and Mitchell Chase Mapes; on the 6th is Megan Grow, Nancy Ervin, Steve Haley, Josh Tinsley, Brenda Leach, Pztty Evans, and Patti Burris; on the 7th is Puff Yerian, Jonnita Osborne, Cameron Tripp (22) Anndi Bostic (30)Kara Bowman, Jack Cox, Felicia Walls, Barry Nicholson, Rachael Dunbar, Sondra Franklin, and Roger Manrin g, and happy 35th anniversary to Bob and Barbi Farley, Richard and Rachael Huston, and Jack and Christine Cox; on the 8th is Mike Dameron, Ron Dearing, Allyson Aldridge, and Adam Cox, and happy 10th anniversary to Josh and Wesley Evans.
