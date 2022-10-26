Round the Town: Bobcat Sighting

Karen Wyant

I received a picture from Mary Beth Tipton, of a beautiful forty one inch Bobcat hit by a car on Cove Road. Game warden says he gets calls of sightings and killed on the road, Bobcats.

