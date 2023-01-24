Belated happy 100th birthday (January 18th) to Ruth Fannin, who makes her home at Four Winds.
Happening Bistro had diners from Ohio Road Trips, who bragged on Bub’s Chicken Livers Lyonnaise in their publication.
I was saddened to learn Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School is closing at the end of the school year. Many, many students have excelled in life due to their studies there.
Angie Hale at the Jackson Post Office is a new grandma. Daughter Amber Waugh gave birth to Adin James last week. He weighed five pounds fifteen ounces and is twenty inches long.
Burke’s in the Big Lots shopping center, is now Beal’s Outlet.
Sign on the window of the old Lorene Johnston law office says VANIT’S.
Get well wishes to Pastor Jack Hughes who fell and broke his hip and leg. He is in Riverside.
1970 JHS grad, Coach Darwin Valentine of Texas, passed away last week.
Brian Swan, who lived down on Broadway growing up, passed away last week in Wilmington, Ohio.
Dick Howard, former plant manager at the Plastics Plant, passed away. He would stop by C and J for a visit when he got his meds at Lewis Drug Store. Goodbye old Scout. Sure gonna miss your smiling g face!
Walls are up at the Group Home site down by PNC Bank.
New Activity Director at Jenkins Nursing Facility is Jordan Lackey.
Congrats to new store manager at Save A Lot, Chris Cox!!
Oak Hill Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 150 years! Saturday, the 28th, Sour Mesh String Band out of Parkersburg, will do a free Bluegrass concert, with our own Harry Kuhn from Oak Hill, being a part of the band. A pulled pork dinner will be for sale. Time is 8-11 at the Liberty Theater.
On April 22nd our own Kenny Valentine Band will perform from 8-11 in a free concert at the Liberty Theater. They are fantastic!
Thoughts to ponder-When people know they did wrong, they avoid you. Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness. Bad days give experience. Worst days give you lessons. Best days give you memories.
Another thought-A good Father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, yet one of the most valuable assets in our society!
Happy birthday on February 1st to classmates Suette Adams, Gene Bragg, and Karen and Linda Hollingshead,, Virginia Ann Burton, Larry Spangler, Rita Richards, Paul Wyant, and Elizabeth Boggs Oberholzer and happy anniversary to Floyd and Joine Landrum and Barry and Barbara Crabtree; on the 2nd is Larry Waugh Sr., Curt Bachtel, Billy Snyder, Barbara Hughes, Pat Clay, Vicky Crabtree, Stephanie Casto, Tony Drake, Kent Washam, Robin Greene, Jennifer Hughes, Mason Farrar, and Marlene Haydon is 87! On February 3rd is Gene Burton, Sidney Downey, Renae Hughes, David Bowman, Tony Marks, Don Harter, Tommy Hill, and Laura Thompson, and happy anniversary to Ron and Judy Gorman; on the 4th is Linda Huston, Ron Craig, classmates Alyce Loudner Murdock and Gary Wheatley, Larry Zimmerly, Jose Mejia, Kathy Kuhn, Nora Lee Ramsey, and Janelle Durham; on the 5th is Susan Kellough, Glenn “Teddy” Nichols, Violet Cain, Wanda Conn, Ty Broermann, Julie Sorrell, Peggy Rice, and Sam Jenkins; on the 6th is Andrea Keyes, Les Waugh Stevens, Shirley Adkins, Kathy Crusan, Dave Rinehart, Dale Gardner, Lori Keifer, Steve Martin, Michelle Conway, Tom Sexton, Connie Worsham, and Len Ghearing, and happy anniversary to Amy and Ryan Mapes; on the 7th is Chrissy Morgan, Billy Sexton, Karen Bartram, Pamela Whaley, Jeremy Eisnaugle, Willis,Terri Cook and her son Devon Molihan, Bill Callahan, Sandi Vannoy, Arnold Mullins. And classmate Chuck Willis.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
