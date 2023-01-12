Round' The Town: Congrats to Waylon and Mason Malone!

New sign at the Markay looks very good.
Someone did a hit and run on one of the flower baskets in front of Picture Perfect!
I was saddened to learn of the death of WHS Class of 1971 grad, Eddie Devlin. He lived in Gainsville, Florida. His brother the late Rick Devlin was one of my best friends. His widow, Mary, is still my good friend.
Another WHS grad, class of 1966, Cheryl Rice Gallagher, passed away after a battle with cancer.
Active Care Chiropractic will reopen January 16th.
Taco Bell is re-opened and I love the new look!
Sign on marquee at Arch and Eddie’s says temporarily closed.
Dave Walke, JHS Class of 1967, remains very ill. Prayers needed.
My good friend Art Bush, suffered a bad fall and badly damaged his knee and was taken to Columbus for surgery. Remember him in prayer.
Our baby remains in Childrens and needs prayers. She faces heart surgery when she is better.
Free 2023 poster calendars are available at the Sheriff Office while supply lasts.
Congrats to Waylon Delong for winning the 10-11 year old hoop shoot, making 21 out of 25 free throws, and to Mason Malone, winning the 12-13 year old, making 24 out of 25 free throws!!
Thoughts to ponder-I just overheard a two year old refer to her jacket pockets as “Snack Holes.” That is what I forever will call them!
Another thought-What is love as viewed by a six year old-Love is when you are missing some of your teeth, but you are not afraid to smile, because you know your friends will love you even tho a part of you is missing!
Happy birthday January 14th to Priscella McCoy, Ginnie Terry, Sarah Abram, Mary Ann Harris, Janice Carey, and Carolyn Adams; on the 15th is Linda Bradley, Vicki Lowe, Matt Barnett, Erin Clarkson, Steve Cockerham, Lorene Johnston, Yvonne Boggs, Jennifer Evans, Rebecca Barnett, and Lacie Duddin g, ad happy 57th anniversary to Dave and Ginnie Terry;on the 16th is LaVerne Allen, Louise Farley, Darla Haynes, Joel Wood, Bill Sheward, John Akers, Jo Perry, and Gene Woolum;on the 17th is my birthday, my brother Eddie Perry, Blake Hutchison, Noah Stevens, Megan Grimes, Russell Gage Boggs, Nick Morse, Brenda Aubrey, Robin Oiler Smith, Kathy Weber, Eugene Riffe, Lisa Wells, Molly Pierce, Todd Richards, Kayla Burns, Jonathon Rollins, Bret Marshall Davis, Kim Hatley, Emma Grace Davis, and Lynn Starkey; on the 18th is Ryan Stafford, Keith Preston, Kayla Reed, Jodi Kinker, Linda Emmert,Gary Dearin g, classmate Garold Riley, Arthur Hamiltonh Jr.’Ashley Norman, Tami Trepanier, and Josh Evans; on the 19th is Charlie Wyant, Bill Cole, Tom Evans, Pat Riegel, Doris Roberts, McKinley Morris (18), Susie Eisnaugle (93), Emileigh Dunn ((26), Tami Norman, Kristen Powell, Tim Akers, Janet Potts, Nancy Skaggs, Zachory Skaggs,and Twila Ervin; on the 20th is Don Mournin g Sr., Tyrus Coyan, Mike McDonald, Karen Humphreys, jacob Betschel, Juanita Ramey, Teresa Davis, Millie Arnold, Barb Hammond, Kit Beckner, Beau earns, and Max Helms; on the 21st is Cindy Azbell, Cynthia Wallace, Jeremy Newkirk, Tim Silvey, Sheila Smith, and Teresa Thompson; on the 22nd is Joshua Betschel, classmate Con nie Downard Schultz, Keith Woolum, Kelly Carter, and Donna Gray and happy 58th anniversary to Jim and Sandy Leonard; on the 23rd is Wanda Phipps, JoAnna Congrove, Carol Landrum, Sharon McWilliams, Elwood Hall, and Patti Stover.
Let me know your news. Call 740-286-5014 or karenjwyant@yahoo.com. See you Round the Town.
