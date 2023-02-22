The late Ed Clark, longtime former Times-Journal editor, always said when the mulch is out at Speedway, spring is coming-the mulch is out and so are the robins. Trish Tedrow has heard the peepers and I heard them the next night!
I read on Facebook that when you clean your Hummingbird feeders, don’t use soap and water, use vinegar.
Signs say Broadway Mini Mall, Twins and Friends Cards and Collectibles and Hobby Shop, all located at 200 Broadway Street in Jackson across from the Corner Pub, will open March 1st at 3:30 PM. Stop by and tell Marcus Allen welcome to Jackson.
Salute to 4th grader at CLA, Brysin McManis. He noticed the flags at the school, Christian and American flags, were getting tattered and torn, and he bought new flags and installed them, and took the old flags to his Boy Scout troop for proper disposal.
Chick and Sassy the Unique Bouquet in Wellston, has their new Spring line coming in.
Check out the Patio Grubs and Suds at 114 S. Ohio Avenue in Wellston.
Spaghetti/Auction Dinner at St. Peter and Paul on March 11th at 11AM.
My late Sweetie Bill and I have two grand kids working at Brennan’s Restaurant in Wellston, Jodi and Josh Jayjohn.
If you want to try your hand at crocheting or knitting, come to the First Baptist Church in Wellston from 6-8 on Tuesday, February 28th.
We lost Bloomfield girl, Grace Hill, last week, Class of 1958.
Thoughts to ponder-We celebrate the three days that men are always right-February 29th-30th-31st.
Another thought-When you become frustrated with older people because of what they cannot do, think how frustrated they must feel because they can no longer do it!
Another thought-Rich people have brand labels on their clothes. Happy people have cat hairs on theirs.
Happy birthday on March 1st to KATRINA Basham, Carolyn Coon, John Triplett, Sherry Spangler, and Ronna Coy; on the 2nd is Jean Euton, Aaron Riley, classmate Mary Hayburn, Clyde Holdren, classmate Janie Grosjean Anderson, Jim Blanton, Colson Oyer, Joyce Kisor, and Gisela O’Connor; on the 3rd is Cheryl Rapp, Stephanie Farrar, nephew Reed Allen, Joseph Sirback, niece Sophia Farley, Jennifer Burns,Larry Kidd,Eric Brown, Savannah Haines, Marshall Hopkins, Theresa Leach, Carol Potter, and niece Carlee Logan; on the 4th is Cindy Musick, Ed Isreal, Ashley Bailey, Shari Pfeifer, Ruth Ann Neer, Norma Hollingshead ;, Koty Bowling, and Brian Moore; on the 5th is Nicholas Spangler, Rand Pfeifer, Alexa Allen, Edie Ridgeway, Terry Gahm, Boston Kuhn, Michelle Massie, and Jayla Downard; on the 6th is Adam Waugh, Hunter Cardiff, Linda Bixler, Brenda Walsh, and classmate Donna Holzapfel Wojdacz, and happy anniversary to Pat and Cathy Esnaugle; on the 7th is Terri Mercer, Jack Kidd, Gin a Luster, Kay Exline, Meagyn Davis,
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.