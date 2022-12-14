Round the Town: Emily Boggs' Art and Sweethearts' Jim and Sandy Leonard

I was saddened to learn of the death of my classmate and friend, Linda Brown Nickell, husband, Melvin. Goodbye ole scout. Sure gonna miss your smiling face.
Melvin's obituary appears on page A2.
I went to my cardiologist with a smiling face, and came out wearing a frown. I have to have a heart catherization and see a vascular surgeon by January 1. Please remember me in your prayers.
Country Cookin' girl, Sandy Leonard sent husband Jim, by with some treats. When Sandy and I lived at Pattonsville, I used to see Sandy and Jim walk by holding hands. That was nearly 60 years ago and they are still Sweethearts!
Be sure to take your little ones over to Parkview Street to see the Winter Wonderland at Sue Waugh’s home. My sons are 50 and 52 and we used to go on Christmas Eve to see her lights and animations. I heard a couple places on South Street have their decorations set to music.
Rumor has KFC in Oak Hill being replaced by Taco Bell.
Congrats to Emily Boggs whose art work was chosen to be included in the Women of Appalachia Project that will be on display January 13-March 19 at the Dairy Barn. Only 69 entries were chosen. Quite an honor.
Keep Cheryl Gallagher in your prayer's and my great grand daughter, Brayley. She is daughter of Kassidy Barrett and Branden Sublett. Braylee is nine weeks old and has been in the hospital a couple weeks suffering from RSV. In a few months, she will have heart surgery.
There will be a Blood Mobile at Liberty Baptist Church on December 20th from 1-6PM. Twenty seven spots are left. Contact Viktoria Leonard on Facebook if you can donate.
There will be a special graduation ceremony at Christian Life Academy for Joshua Boggs, Trevyn Sturgill, and Brayson Sturgill. These young men are goin g in the Marines. Thank you for serving our Country.
Congrats to Greg Beckner for his 50 years at Jerry’s Do It Center.
Thoughts to ponder-My house was burglarized last week. All they took was the TV remote. Now they keep driving by the house changing channels!
Another thought-We will be friends until we are old and senile. Then we will be new friends ever after!
Happy birthday on December 19th to Keith McCoy, Donna Dillon, Janice Davis, Justin Oyer, Beulah Welch, Jennifer Spires, Shirley McCain, Diane LeMaster, Linda Radcliff, Dominic Spencer (25). On the 20th is LuAnn Moore, Buddy Edmunds, Aaron Albert, Gwyn Carlisle, Mary Musick, Bob Swank, Jane Dunn, classmate Marcie Essman Heiser, Lisa Entler, Stephanie Yerian, and Izabella Tolbert is 9; on the 21st is Kim Jackson, James Turner II, Gus Conley, Gretchen Peoples, Jonathon Moore (11), Mark Waugh, Don Jenkins, Roger Reichelderfer, ad Bobby Gambill; on the 22nd is Taylor Perry (22), Marjorie Mercer, Judy Johnson, Brad Michael, Cindy Sexton, Chandler Fout, Connie Arthur, Jeremy Davis, Kayden Jayjohn (11), and J.J. Wright, and happy anniversary to Richard and Joyce Wolfe; on the 23rd is Cara Abell, Dakota Farley (17), Jan Haley, Barbara Summers, and Keith Butts, and happy anniversary to classmate Susan Collins Campbell, and husband d Roger; on the 24th is Judy Wiggins, Jackie Norman, Alyssa Proehl (23), Trista Fugett (22), Dwayne Paugh, Roger Crab tree, Danny Jones, Gene Smith,Brydn Dalton (12). On Christmas day is Wendy Kanouse, Taylor Brown (22), Angie Stevens, Deborah Smith, classmate Larry Boyd, Teresa Costilow, Jeannine Byers, Kimberly Cart, and Laura Zachriah.
That is all for now. See you Round the Town.
