Round the Town: Holzapfel Runs 100-Mile Race

Bloomfield Reunion is Saturday, October 22nd. Call me if you plan to attend at 740-286-5014.
Get well wishes to old friend Nora Seitz, who broke her hip. She and her husband, the late Gerald Seitz, went to Nashville with my late Sweetie Bill and me. Nora even sang at Tootsie’s.
Bellas in Wellston has closed and the tanning beds have sold.
I was at my eye checkup, and an elderly man came out and staggered against the wall. He said, “Don’t fall down Charlie.”
I told him I tell myself that all the time.
I was happy to read on Facebook that Jan Cornett is moving back from Florida. She is working at the V A in Chillicothe .Husband Mark will be a snow bird, living in Florida in the winter months..
After 16 years (10 full time) OSHP Angel Clark has accepted a job in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as Project Analysis Technician. Husband Allen, is retiring from OSHP in November after 25 years.
I read on Facebook and saw a picture where the Franklin Valley bridge used to be. It is now just a road.
I have a new great grand-daughter, Braylee Jo, born to grand-daughter Kassidy Barrett and Brandon Sublet. She is beautiful.
LaDean Orender has a new great grandson Bradley Easton Aaron Wills.
Roy and Tonia Hatten have a new grand baby Rhyatt Kolt-Allen.
Liz Frisby has a new grand -daughter, Gracie. She has a lot of different items besides Flowers in her shop A Christmas ornament with Small town-huge hearts-Jackson, Ohio, caught my eye. If I were putting up a tree, this would be on it!
Congrats to Jason Holzapfel on running the Canal Corridor 100 mile run in 23.02 hours!
My sister Eva and husband Roger, eat her birthday dinner at Circle M Farms. She said her baked steak was delicious. Circle M Farm, Feed, and Supplies, has daily specials. They are located out SR776.
Congrats to JHS grad, Marty Cooper, who was inducted into the ICC Athletic Hall of Fame.
Congrats to another Jackson grad, Cole Massie, who is now the Director of Economic Development and Center for Entrepreneurship.
Congrats to Vanessa Valentine, who is now an RN ! She is going for her midwife degree and possibly her doctor degree!
I was saddened o learn of the death of Mike Knisley, long ago manager of the Jolly Lounge. He was 61. He was a 1980 grad at Buckeye Hills.
Thomas S, Evans road in Oak Hill is widened and re-opened to traffic.
Thoughts to ponder-Mother Teresa said “We shall never know the good a simple smile can do.”
Another thought-One day you will find someone that is obsessed with you. It’s probably a dog, but it is what it is!
Happy birthday on October 19th to Chris Jenkins, Travis Polcyn (28),Amber Waugh, Tony Thompson, Rick Brown, classmate Cheryl Howard Congrove, Curt Jayjohn, Shane Foster, Bruce Saltsman, Caleb Elkins (10), Clarence Clemons, and Carlee Logan, and happy anniversary to Dave and Melody Burt; on October 20th is Kevin Henderson, my sister Connie Perry, Peggy King, Keith Jones, Terri Perkins, Kyle Haines, Timothy Hinschman, classmate Jeannette Leach, Kyley Duncan, Layna Brooke Moore, Jennie Spriggs, and Tina Marie Schurlock; on th4e 21st is Ginger Walke, Gary Rader, Carter and Cooper Rhea, Lydia Hope Engessor. Daniel Watts, and Patty Crosier; on the 22nd is Tom Gallagher, David and Greg Moore, Keith Huston Jr., Tyler Spriggs, Debbie Clarkson; and happy 40th anniversary to Tim and Clo McWhorter; on the 23rd is Harold Howe, Mark Burtrand Kayla Jo Worsham, Elisa Engressor, Michelle Howell, Lorrie Scott, and Kristine Swick, and happy anniversary to Rick and Teresa Streich; on October 24th is Jean Mynes, Jane Ferris,Kristine Bonecutter, Lynn Chaffin, Tom McWilliams, Kay Gilliland, Janice Hughes, and Sandra Warrens, and happy anniversary to Ron and Patty Manring; on the 25th is Trevor Thompson, Gary Barrett, Mason Landrum, Corey Edmunds, Raye Riley, Todd Farrar, Sandy Henson, Cynthia Ward, and Jon McCabe, and happy anniversary to Curt and Judy Wiggins (59 years!), Robin and Paul Blair (24), and Alan and Jeanine Terry (36).
That’s all for now. See you Round the town! Contact me at740-286-5014 or karenjwynt@yahoo.com with your news.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.