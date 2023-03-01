Longtime business in Wellston is Mike’s Bait and Tackle, located at 1272 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston.
By Karen Wyant
Longtime business in Wellston is Mike’s Bait and Tackle, located at 1272 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston.
He has Goldys, night crawlers, red, wax, and meal worms, as well as a well stocked store for all your fishing needs. Check out his Facebook page and call him at 740-710-1972. His dad, the late Steve Williams, ran the store for many years before him.
Wiseman’s Boutique in Wellston at 46 East Broadway, has homemade natural skin products, elderberry syrup kits, lotions, lip balms and other vendors and crafters have their wares for sale also. Art, homemade chocolate with raw local honey, and a lot more.
Bob Grimes on his Facebook page, said a JHS Fishing team is being added to the Athletic Department. Forty students showed up at a meeting interested. They would be in derbys all over the state. Bob would be a team captain and Jeff Strawser, a teacher for 30 years would be the coach. There will even be scholarships! Sounds good to me.
Happy 6th anniversary to Sixth Sense Brewing. I saw a picture of the remodel of the old commissioners building to a big new tap room expansion for Sixth Sense Brewing.. It looked, amazing.
Sign on old Western Auto building says Venus Nails and Brows are coming soon.
Jackson Library has Osky Wows for sale $25.
Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken asked that people quit putting adult/baby wipes in commode as it is causing sewer problems. Sympathy to Kim on the loss of her Mother.
Heartland of Jackson is now called Buckeye Forest.
Thoughts to ponder-Never be afraid to try something new. Remember amateurs built the Ark, and professionals built the Titanic!
Another thought-The heaviest burdens we carry are the thoughts in our head!
Another thought-When older people say “Enjoy them while they are young,” they are talking about your knees and hips, not your children!
Happy birthday on March 8th to Amy Wyant, Joyce Jarrell, Angela Ousley, Pandora Roseberry, Steve Walker, John Lee, Geraldine Keeton and nephew Parker Jones (7); on the 9th is Bob Mayhew, Mikie Perry,Todd Riegel, Helen Tripp, Brndi Yerian, and Maddox Morris is 10, and happy anniversary to John and Kay Kay Curtis (34) and Roy and Stacy Scholl; on the 10th is Laura Napper, Denton Bowman, Heidi Vititoe, Darlene Ford, and Linda Dalton; on the 11th is Dan Morrow, Pamela Brown, Amanda Slagle, Susie Hatten, Flora Wilson, Ruth Hughes, Wendi Kiefer,Terry Speakman, Allison Burton, and Pat Jacobs, and happy anniversary to Amy and Sidney Blake; on the 12th is Helen Reese, Floyd Landrum, Shelly Jayjohn, Etta Wallace, Gary Argabright, Timothy Jenkins, and Bill Denney; on the 13th Audrey Burris, John and Don Curtis, Sandi Jenkins, and Jim Callahan; on the 14th is Erin Hopkins, Hazel Reed, John Morris, Lynn Brisker, Mariah Sirback, Bobby Massie II, Teresa Miller, and John Grow, and happy 15th anniversary to Greg and Lisa Linton.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
