Round the Town: Local happenings from near and far

Hello Friends!
I’m back with Round the Town. Let me know if you have a birthday or anniversary to share a week in advance to karenjwyant@yahoo.com.
With the COVID outbreak, we have lost so many of the things we enjoy. Hopefully, thru this column, we can stay informed.
Rick and Kara Bowman have a new grand daughter, Mila Nicole.
Shirley Rowland has retired from Village of Coalton.
Get well wishes to my friends, Cheryl Gallagher and Mac Trace.
I was so excited when I read my friend and classmate, Dennis Dupree, was chosen Grand Marshall at OHILLCO. Raymond Wyant is the Grand Marshall at the Apple Festival.
The Corner Pub has sold .. New manager is Mercedez Finley, and they will deliver to businesses.. Lot of work going on to make it better than ever!
The Tea Caddy has a new name and new owners. It is called the Robin’s Nest Café and Tea Room. Along with delicious food, they have gifts also. Next door to them is the Ivy Salon Beauty Shop.
Jackson Tire is now Slark’s Tire.
Howard Hanna Real Estate is on the corner of Main and Broadway.
The old Eagles building is gone and Sixth Sense Brewing is next door, and the Commissioners building is also owned by them. In order to vote absentee, you have to go to the back of the Job and Family building.
Hubbard and Daniels CPA’S are located in the former Milton Bank building.
Out at the McCarty Crossing strip mall is Hot Head Mexican Grill.
Another new business is Apple City Artisans. They have a lot of gifts available for Christmas and birthdays. They are located across from the Robin’s Nest Café.
The Treatery located on Broadway in Jackson, has sweets for your sweet tooth.
Leo Jude Soap is up the street from the Treatery.
Across the street is Pudge Gillum Insurance and the Munn Group is in the old Diner.
Down Broadway is the Liberty Lane Quilting.
The Spot is a new business in the former Fashion Dress Shop. Lots of baked goods and food.
Across the street from The Spot, is Apple City Computers
Out on the corner of McCarty Lane and Veterans Drive is the new Jackson County Banking, Center a division of Vinton County Ban k and close by is the new JAFE building.
In the former Western Auto building is a hand wash car wash, as well as a tea room and pretzels, a computer repair. Their parking lot has a lot of cars in the afternoon.
Triple C & D Auto Detailing is on Chillicothe Street.
Rocket Pizza in Wellston under new ownership.
I’ve never been in Nana’s House, located adjacent to the Evans Center, but have heard they have nice gifts.
Fabulous D’S is across from the Evans Center.
Coalton and Jackson both have a new Dollar General.
Tom Evans Road in Oak Hill will be closed from H&H Retreading to the railroad tracks, in order to widen the road. This makes ME very happy as I travel that road to the beauty shop and I am always terrified I will be forced in the ditch!
Let me know what is going on in Oak Hill, Wellston, and Vinton County.
Apple Festival the week of the 19th in Jackson. Remember the Victory Grange needs help pealing apples to make their famous apple butter. There won’t be a quilt show this year. Three queens, Norena Maynard Henry, Tamara Baisden Frazier, and Ruth Ann Hixon LeMaster, have passed away in a short time.
The JHS Class of 1967 Girlfriends (and guys) will meet the Saturday of the Apple Festival (the 24th) from 11-2.
Bloomfield School Reunion will b e October 22nd. Due to COVID, we have not had a reunion for two years. We will honor those from 2020, 2021, an d 2022, as 50 year grads Even if you didn’t graduate, you will still be a part of the classes. Send me your address to Karen jwyant@yahoo.com.
Thoughts to ponder-A man was looking for a new girlfriend. To apply, applicant needs to bring a pay stub and her best home cooked meal.
Happy birthday on September 21st to John Lewis, Noah McGhee (23), Michael Hinchman, Emily Perry (21), R.J. Kallner, Charles Howell, Tom Perry (the painter), Amy Wiseman, and Jonda Dunn; On the 22nd is Amanda Jones, Glen Curtis (32), Jim Massie, Jarod Carter (35), Noah Miller, Gerald Martin, and Denise Cribbens, and happy anniversary to Nick and Lori Shaw; on the 23rd is Alice Peoples, Amanda Davis, Lloyd Clay, Vernon Speakman, Rita Miller, Dena Spriggs, Joshua Engresser, Jayson Scurlock and happy 32nd anniversary to Arnold and Karen Tripp; on the 24th is Judy Bush, Estan Orender, Aaron Barrett, Austin Farley (24), Debbie “Squealer) McKenzie, Betty Richards, Stephen Honaker, and Valerie Chapman; on the 26st is Terance Allen, Bubby Potter, Eddie Smith, twins Casey and Conner Bowman (32), Edie Clagg, classmate Skip Bartlett, Rosetta Johnson, Megan Malne, Linda Mapes, and Colt Marcum (14); on the 27th is Megan Richendollar, Lois Mallock, Emily Jewell, Kaydee Brown, Bobby Kalln er, Don Armstrong, and Tom Baldwin.
Thanks for reading. Be sure to stop by during the Apple Festival.
