Pho Vietnamese Restaurant due to open June 5the in the former Western Auto building at 259 Chillicothe Street next to Main Express.
Pho “Fuh” national Vietnamese dish, is white noodles in beef broth with cuts of beef, vegetables, spices such as Chili or Chili sauce. Sometimes tendon tripe, meatballs, chicken leg or breast are used. Chicken is called Pho Ga. Call 740-395-0244.
S & M Wholesale and Bin Sale is now open 9-5 at 106 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston where the sofa and mattress store used to be and also was Link’s Supermarket when I was in high school.
Wiseman’s Boutique is going out of business in Wellston May 27th. They will still sell online.
Dave Strickland State Farm is opening a new office in Wellston today (Friday) stop by and say hi at their open house and ribbon cutting. Located at 717 S. Pennsylvania in Wellston.
Adena Family Medicine Ironmen Clinic is open behind the Jackson Middle School. Bringing care to students, educators, and residents. See them for your primary care needs!
Robin’s Nest (former Tea Caddy) in Jackson will start being open on Mondays June 5th.
Tom McNerlin, after three years, won’t be coaching the Lady Oaks, after this year. Good luck Tom in your future adventures!
Chamber of Commerce Yard Sale and Amish Business Showcase At Aetna Park in Oak Hill June 3rd from 8-2.
Congrats to my nephew Aaron Allen and Shannon Wonders who were married in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, where they have a condo.
Congrats to Ryan Stafford and Leigh Lili on their engagement last week.
Congrats to Jennifer Barry and Jeremy Conley, who were married this week.
I was due for my yearly check up Tuesday, and that morning the doctor office called and said Medicare will only pay every two years, same as a mammogram! Nothing like waiting till the last minute to call.
Thoughts to ponder-No matter how good a woman you are, you’ll never be good enough for a guy who isn’t ready to be a man.
Another thought-Friendship isn’t about who you have known the longest, it’s about who came and never left your side.
Another thought-we may not party like we use to, but if we take a nap, we can party till dark!
Happy birthday May 22nd to Don Counts, Rhoda Bowling, Mary Ann Allen, Val Call, Jeri Pinson, Mary Taylor, Craig Rader, Jim Frankland, Bernie Largent, Emma Figgins , and Abram Reynolds, a happy anniversary to Clyde and Brenda Holdren, Barb and Gary Evans, Jeff and Mary Ann Gordon, and Dave and Teresa Thompson; on the 23rd is April Spangler, Matt Evans, Jeremy Lowe, Ted Nichting, Brittany Camp, Dan Phipps, Patty Basham, and Irene Craft, and happy 17th anniversary to Randy and Blanche Evans and George and Sharon Ratcliff; on the 24th is Bob Addington, Bill Newsom, Rosdie McCoy, Kathy Roach, Melvin Nichols, Daniel Holland, and Billie Long, and happy 53rd anniversary to Melvin and Jean Nichols; on the 25th is Bill Wildman, Donna Potter, Stacey Bartram, Gracie Kisor, Riley Crabtree, and Allison Moore; on the 26st is Sue Fults, classmate Janie Johnson Zinn, George Ratcliff, Kendra and Reandra Thompson are 23, Connor Frazee is 25, Joella Wyatt, April Patrick, Linda Morris, Johnny Poe, Connie Pellitier, Teana Adkins, and Susan Davidson, and happy 19th anniversary to Don and Priscilla Fouts;on the 27th is Kyle Gilliland, Terry Jo Downey, Tim Graham, Bob Jones, Jean Ewing, and Mike Phipps, and happy 51st anniversary to Roger and Mary Ramsey, Cheryl and Bob Congrove 56, and Jared and Jenny Taylor,
Till next time, see you Round the Town.
