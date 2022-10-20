Round the Town: New Buildings and Birthdays

Congrats to Angie Hale who has worked at the Post Office in Jackson for 30 years, mostly behind the counter.
Allyssa Proehl, daughter of Angie Hale and Donnie Proehl, has moved to the Columbus area where she works for Conrath Family Care as a Registered Dental Hygenist. She graduated from Shawnee State.
Keep Cheryl Gallagher, Bob Teichman, Dan Franklin, Lee Snyder, and Molly Pierce In your prayers.
New in Wellston is the return of Rocket Pizza. Lee’s Steak House is now Happenings Bistro. I’m not sure where it is located, but have seen pictures of really nice items at the Rusted Barn in Wellston.
Wagner Rental in Jackson has a beautiful new building. Mark Porter building a big new building too.
Enjoyed a surprise visit from my soldier boy, Jonathon Stafford. He will be in the Army nine years next month. I am so proud of him. He was telling me he will be a part of the fly over at the Auburne and Arkansas game on the 29th.
Torie Leonard from Oak Hill ran 13.1 miles in the Columbus half marathon.
I was saddened to learn my Bloomfield school friend, Shirley Compston, passed away from cancer. She was a 1968 graduate from Jackson High School. She loved Bloomfield.
Sympathy to Miles Layton, Editor of the Courier. He lost his father.
If someone passes away and you don’t want their yearbook or class pictures, drop them off to me at the Maytag store and I will find someone who wants them.
Love is in the air-Congrats to Craig Dersom and Tera Carter, who were married on Friday, October 14th in Los Vegas!
Getting married on Saturday, October 15th was Mallory Bush and Jeremy Dempsey.
Talked with Keith Woolum and he is partially retired but assured me he can still get me the 2023 big desk calendar. His wife Lorene Johnston, has sold her building by the Pub, and she is partially retired but still taking a few cases.
I read on Facebook and saw pictures of clothing all over the yard of the Jenkins Funeral Chapel. Sam Jenkins said it is a regular occurance. Evidently these are items left outside My Brother’s Place. Anything left OUTSIDE is considered GARBAGE and can’t be brought inside. If you take it, you can be arrested for theft. Years ago I lived next door to the Manager of Goodwill. On a Saturday evening, I saw a lot of items people had left from yard sales outside the box. It was getting ready to rain and I told her about all the nice furniture etc. outside.. She told me that if she took it inside, she would be fired that it was considered trash. Yet, if you get caught taking any of it, you can be arrested.
Thoughts to ponder-Do you know why birds sing in the morning? They don’t have to go to work.
Belated happy birthday to Daniel Leffler who celebrated the 18th, and happy12th anniversary to Daniel and Beth the 30th.
Happy birthday on October 26st to Scott King, Rhonda Moore, Tyler T. Walton, Steve Phipps, Deborah Adkins, Mateus Jennings, Robert Lemley, Melissa Slaker, Joe Wilson, Bill Speakman , and Adrianna Kearns, and happy 37th anniversary to Pat and Trudi McDonald; on the 27th is Pam Miller, Ron Clark, Ancil Cross II, Rebecca Collins, Seth Michael Taylor, David Tomblin, Judy Jones, and Francis Newman is 89! On the 28th is Helen Brohard, Jeff Isreal, Nicole Sheets, Mark Morris, Chris Burnette, Raymond Perry, and Phyllis Conley, and happy anniversary to Bill and Shari Pfeifer; on the 29th is Kathy Fugett, Sarah Waugh, Madison Jiles Kylee Sirback, Carter Lee Ball, Kruiz Jackson Kuhn, and Misty Smith; on the 30th is Emily Sanders, Brian Rose, Sharon Eubanks, Roger Crace, Lee Alan Potter, Tera Brown, Denise Arnold, Robin Nicholson, Dan Allen, Jason Lightle, Jeremiah Shaver, and Beverly Oiler, and happy 69th anniversary to Lee and Dona Greene; on the 31st is Alex Exline, LaTasha Perkins, Zachary Walls, Destiny Tomblin, Jehadiah Bragg, Landon Brisker, Bill Hubbard, Sandy Bobo, Maria DeCastro, and Darrell Graham; on November 1st is Sarah Lipscomb, Bradford Dillinger, Johnny Man erring, Ruth Yates,Carol McKinniss, Shyanna Johnston, Jamie Morris, and Phil Howe,
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.