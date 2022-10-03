Round the Town: Old Friends and Birthdays

We had a good turn out at the annual Girlfriends (and guys) get together at Cardo’s Pizza on Saturday of the Apple Festival.
Those attending were Elsie Swaney Rouse, Linda Wyant Cart, Sally Jones MacNamara. C andy Jenkin s Hughes, Donna Sharp Potter, Ella Cline, Bill Henry, Linda Pugh Roach, Kathy Terry, Lana Shields, Sheila Kimble Woolum, Nina Rose, Dr. Barbara Barta, Judy Whetsel, Dennis and Dee Coll, Dan Neff, and a guest who usually comes with Steve Pfancuff, Joe Thomas.
Steve Pfancuff couldn’t come. He fell and ran something in his eye. Carol Stiffler Williams didn ‘t make
Jamie Morris had a hospital stay but is on the mend!
I have someone who don’t want her name mentioned, but she needs prayers badly for a heart issue.
My sister Doris Barry needs prayers. She has lost 60 pounds and doesn’t know why. She had a heart transplant a few years ago,
I had cataract surgery last week. Everything went well except the doctor told me not to bend at the waist-do you realize how many times you drop something? I’m going to have to buy a grabber!
We lost Bloomfield kids, Mona Zinn Arbaugh, Jim Rose, Karen Callahan..and Belle Hill Boyer.
While at Mona’s viewing, I talked with Darla Haynes who retired from banking last year.
Congrats to Lori Michael who retired from banking after 43 years!
Lots of work going on Round the Town in Jackson. Paved streets, curbs, and working on
old, old water lines.
Congrats to Natasha Wood who has her degree and is now an R.N. She is Tony Wood daughter and he is so proud of her.
It was, good to visit with Judy Rupert, and to know she now lives in Jackson.
Over the weekend some Jackson folks were at Meijers in Grove City parking lot. Two cars came flying in-one guy jumped out and went to the other car and shot him!!!! I would have been in a panic!
Years ago a young friend had to go to Columbus for jury duty on the Short North gang trial. She called me every day crying because she was so afraid of them. I’m happy to say she survived the experience and is in her 50’s today.
Someone on Facebook saw a bald eagle on Beaver Pike and the picture was beautiful. Recently on Jisco West Road, someone saw a bear! Probably what I heard in the woods by my house a few weeks ago!
Don’t think the High Street bridge will get done in three months. Looks like a lot of work left to do!
I recently talked with the Vinton County Reorder an d she told me she is going to be sending the Courier land transfers! I hear a lot of people say they would like to see land transfers, marriages, divorces, and court news.
Thoughts to ponder-I live in Ohio where road construction lasts longer than some marriages!
Happy birthday on October 12th to Debbie Lackey, Carol Abrahamson, James Hamblin Sr.’ Haley Sexton (22), Cole Barry (22), Vi Ross, Barbara Carlisle, Oscar Bachtel, Bobbi Iricks, Jared Trimble, Melvin Nichell, Tresa Crabtree, and my classmates Jayne Arthur and Sharon Clark; on the 13th is Jean Riegel, Dick Howard, Blake Kirby, Jafer Smith, Renee Johnson, Nick Shaw, and Shawn Clark; Happy anniversary to Pat and Tracy Tackett, and Jared and Erin Trimble; on the 14th is Natasha Barry (25), Renae Adams, Arianna McCoy, Jennifer Duncan, Don Dee Staten, Mary Cox, Judy Garman , Rebecca Waugh, Kendra Stoneking, and Nancy Newsom. On the 15th is April Bowling, Julie Murray, William Hamilton Jr., Jason Stoeker, Clay Carter, and am Jamie Edmunds, and happy anniversary to Stan and Sherry Lewis; on the 16th is Dana Gillum, Ted Wolford, Erika Morris, Margaret Winters and Jean Mercer; on the 17th is Josh Perkins, Sandy Leonard, Rachael Carroll, Robin Reynolds, Tammy Sue Walton, Chad Sprouse, Steve Coffey, and Melody Ann Haines; on the 18th is Aggie Martin, Jan Cornett, classmate Jean Ann Angles Bell, and Randy Heath, and happy 53rd anniversary to Walter and Julina Luhrman and to Mark and Rhonda Burtrand.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town
