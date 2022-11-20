Round the Town: Potato Chips and a Missing Frog

Vietnamese Restaurant going in with the Tea Room in the old Western Auto building. They are supposed to soon have a Nail Shop also.
Rumor has a Patties and Pints going in near Dakotas. They have one in Portsmouth. It is an upscale hamburger place.
I’ve been hearing for months that a Herr’s Potato Chip factory, like the one in Chillicothe, is going to be built on the Goodyear property, and will employee 18.
I heard that Downtown Nutrition has changed hands.
I hope by the time you read this the High Street bridge is open.
I have been seeing pictures of the old Opera House, in the former Coll Auto building, now Jackson Transportation. The owner of the building, Wayne Luster, is checking in to funds to renovate the Opera House
Congrats to Trevor and Kaitlin Leonard on the birth of their daughter, Emma, on November 11th. She
Weighed six pounds and three ounces, and is 20 inches long. If you see Trevor in the Meat Department at Krogers, tell him congrats.
Jim and Sandy Leonard are so excited to have a great grand-daughter.
Mayhew-Brown will once again have their 12th annual Christmas Cheer From Yesteryear, on Thursday, December 8th from 4-8PM. Horse drawn carriage rides, live Nativity Scene with Live Animals, Christmas carols sung by JHS Choir. And trolleys will run to and from Manpower Park.
People will believe anything-Someone put a sign in front of Randy and Marlena Evans' new home being built on South Street, Dollar General coming soon. People lit up Facebook complaining we didn’t need another one. Then the sign moved up to the future home of Buckeye Community Service ladies by PNC Bank. Once again people lit up Facebook saying we didn’t need another one! Wonder where the sign will show up next????
Years ago, the frog on Bill and Mary Alice Wood's porch disappeared. They would get a letter and picture of the frog on vacation every few days. Turned out their neighbors had taken the frog on vacation with them! I can still see Bill laughing about the frog sending photos.
My sympathy to my friend Tommy Clary on the loss of his son Josh.
Thoughts to ponder-We should be lifting each other up and cheering each other on, and not trying to outshine one another. The sky would be awfully dark with only one star.
Another thought-Should you find yourself the victim of other peoples jealously, bitterness, lies, and insecurities, don’t be mad. Remember things could be worse. You could be them!
Happy birthday on December 1st to Darlene Hill, Dillon Bryan (18), Krystal Wilson, Harrison and Carson Grow , Jane Marietta, George Wyant, Elaine Wyatt, Bob Teichman, and Malcolm Kellough; on the 2nd is Joan Kimmel, Ted Penix, Vicki Crabtree, Morgan Sayre (27), Bertha Stacy, Delver Richards, Kenneth Smith, Stacey and Tracey Dalton, Richard Eubanks, Jeremy Bentley, Sue Waugh, and Bill Marietta; on the 3rd is Mary Beth Tipton, Homer Wilson, Alyce Smith, Jerry Morgan, Gary Huston, Carol Smith, and Donald Gill; on the 4th is Terry Staten, Joy Wolfe, David Ferris, Rick Oliver, Emmy Eisnaugle, and great niece, Nevaeh, and happy 18th anniversary to Jonathon and Cindy Hart; on the 5th is Chris Ervin, Trudi Browning, Sue McKenzie, Gabriel Hall, Steve Willis, Jennifer Moore, and Brenda Ratcliff; on the 6th is Shannon Williams, Gary Edwards, Dora Denney, Madison Bailey, Sarah Edwards, Brian Williams, Danny Jayjohn, Kim Riegel, Peggy Lawrence, Becky Adkins, Lindsay Pierpont, and Todd Snyder, and happy anniversary to Aaron and Amy Albert.
