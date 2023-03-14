New business in the Evans Center is Printex Printing. Along with printing, they have shirts, hats and banners.
The Beauty Devine Salon in Wellston is now JLorraine Beauty. Owner is Jolee Frisby and Amy Lewis also works there.
Southern Sassy and Sweet Boutique is moving to 15 S. Ohio Avenue, Wellston on Saturday. More room for inventory and two fitting rooms.
DeAnna Maynard Goodman has closed her Fabulous D Salon after ten years, and has only Fabulous D Boutique. She was written up in Voyage ATL Magazine in December 2022. She has written a book What Makes You Different Makes You Beautiful, and it has sold in 45 of the 50 states. She is working on a line of cosmetics. Deanna was in a wreck this past weekend and has damage to her car, but she is ok.
Coming soon to the old Western Auto building is PHO Restaurant, a variety of Vietnamese food. Owner is Hai Duong, who has a variety of other businesses in the building.
Ashley Furniture is coming to Chillicothe this summer. Also a new motel.
Celebrating 65 years, Montgomery Trucking in Wellston has a third generation. Zak Waugh, Jeff Fain and Nathan Casteel are now in charge. Another grandson, Seth Fain, also worked there, but is now is a photographer. My late sweetie Bill Davis along with Bo Mahley were two of three drivers for Guy Montgomery starting out. He often said how proud Guy would be of Mary Beth and Betsy.
I went by the former Jackson Aluminum and the sign says Arnold Alley Products.
Pam Tillis will be at the Wild Turkey Festival on Friday, May 5th in McArthur.
Congrats to JHS student Makennah Craft who became the 100-pound girls’ state wrestling champ over the weekend.
Congrats to Kendra Thompson, who graduated from JHS. She became the 3X All American Wrestling champ over the weekend!
Congrats to Thomas and Bridgette Boggs who were married at Fort Carson, Colorado. They are both in the Army. They plan another wedding ceremony when he returns from a tour of duty in Korea in January 2024.
My friend, Bob Teichman is having cancer surgery today (the 17th). Prayers for a speedy recovery.
John Rogers is having surgery next week. Prayers needed for him also.
Remember my sister Glenna and her husband Gino Johnson and family on the loss of daughter-in–law Nina in a wreck on Monday.
Thoughts to ponder-Jimmy Carter said, “I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, for as long as I can, with whatever I have to try to make a difference.”
Another thought-Things no one said in the 80’s-I lost my phone!
Another thought-I have the right to remain silent-I just don’t have the ability.
Happy birthday on March 21st to Jan Harless, Mark Broermann, Adam Mollett Colleen Dameron, Pam Massie, Bronwyn Jones, Red Thompson,and Janie Karl, and happy 52nd anniversary to Melvin and Lynn Byler; on the 22nd is Mary Jane Grey and happy anniversary to Bobby and Kelly Carter; on the 23rd is Jodi Harrison, nephew Paul Allen,Alisha Starcher, Ruth Lewis, Larry Ousley, AddisonTilley, Don Lovett, and classmate Jim Waugh; on the 24th is Billy Miller, Lindsa Aldrich, Gary Keller, Carl Huntley, Cindy Jenkins, and classmate Don DeBorde; on the 25th is Andrea Davis and my niece Bryleigh Johnson is 14; on the 26st is Arlene Musick and my brother in law Gino Johnson; on the 27th is Randy McKenzie, Bryce Scott,Gene Call, Kimberly Clagg, Austin Fox, Phil Morrison, and classmate Don Pittenger; on the 28th is Butch Farley, Andy Farley, Devon Ball, Phyllis Michael, Ashley Massie, Cooper Moore, and Debbie Crabtree, and happy 37th anniversary to Art and Judy Bush and 53rd anniversary to classmate Tom Ervin and wife Nancy.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.