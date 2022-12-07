Round the Town: Remember Loved Ones

Apsley Tree Farm, located on the right between Jackson and Coalton, is open for business.
Congrats to Kennedy Stiffler and Derek Spencer on their wedding last Saturday. Watched the fireworks from my recliner thru the kitchen window. Good Job!
I was disappointed in the Dolly special on last Thursday. Best part was seeing her sisters all grown up.
The old railroad buildings by the new Dollar General in Jackson have been torn down.
Window at the former Lewis Drug Store are beautiful.
I parked in front of Elizabeth’s Flowers and Gifts and she has some nice holiday gifts for sale.
A customer was telling me his grand -daughter goes to day care and the location has changed from the Christian Church to the building between the car lot and BrenMar on Morton Street.
Amanda Moore from Beaver will be on Cash Explosion February 11th!
Someone told me the nail place going in the old Western Auto building won’t be till April.
Get well wishes to Audrey Tipton.
It was sad to watch the procession thru town of 10 law enforcement and an EMS going thru town to bring Ryan Foster body home. Coming back, the procession was bigger. Remember his loved ones in prayer.
I always pay my utilities by check in night deposit. This time I thought I had time before work to pay it at the drive thru with my debit card. Every day I check my account to make sure I haven’t been hacked. Imagine my surprise to see a $3.46 charge for using my debit card! Back to the night deposit for me!
Thoughts to ponder-If you look at what you have in life, you will always have more. If you look at what you don’t have, you will never have enough.
Another thought-To all my family and friends-I just want to tell you I love you. Yesterday is gone, today is almost over, and tomorrow is not promised.
Happy birthday on December 12th to Karen Dobbins, Reagan Street (25), Beverly Fox, Dave Lewis, and John Meredith, and happy anniversary to Kyle and Amber Haines; on the 13th is Tony Southard, Rose Aldridge, Taylor Waulk, Cathy Gillum, and Priscilla Valentine; on the 14th is Jamie Perry, Kaitlyn Spangler,Vanessa Landrum, Rhonda Baker, Mary Jo Gardner, Jenny Moore, George Moyer, Lori Silcott Ousley, and Dylan Radcliffe;on the 15th is James Albert, Jan Roberts, Stella Belt, Bonnie Hall, Marti Mallock, Betty Hogue, Matt Glasgow, Betty Biggs, Gloria Rose Haines, Greg Roseberry, and happy 60th anniversary to Gene and Connie Dempsey ;on the 16th is Blake Warrington (29), Shawna Davis, Tommy Gilliland, Brenna and Brianna Daniels (33), Debbie Via, Alex Miller, Jason Collins, Virgil Hamilton, and Leslie Bryan t and happy anniversary to Jason and Rose Stoeker; on the 17th is Nico Boggs (30), Tyler Fee (30), Jack Honaker, Molly Crabtree, an d Ernest Bartram; on the v18th is Bonnie Sn eider, Ray Perry, William Stevens, Brittany Spangler, Joe Massie, Steve Gilliland, Jean Warrington, Susan Lee, Kassandy Thompson, Brenda Gilliland, Tom Duncan, Dan Spires, and Brenda Cox, and happy anniversary to Jarrod and Lisa Hughes.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
