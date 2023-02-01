Round' The Town: Sam And Garrett Browning Need Prayers

Happy Retirement to David Yates who retired from General Mills!
I ran in to an old friend in Wellston, John Carey. He, the late Ceil Geitz, and I went on some exciting adventures, such as a dinner cruise in Marietta, a march on the State Capital, and many others. I was happy to see him.
Get well wishes to my Coalton friend, Loretta Hall, who had her leg amputated on Tuesday.
Prayers for Karen Markham who is very ill.
Get well wishes to Pam McNeal who had knee replacement surgery.
Christy Alexander is in Riverside and needs prayers. Mike is looking for a life chair for her.
Anita Yates is very ill. Dave Walke still needs prayers. He is in Portsmouth in Hospice care.
Sam and Garrett Browning need prayers from a terrible accident.
Sweetheart Dance for grades 3-5 at Liberty Theater on Friday, February 10th. Doors open at 6:30 PM and dance is 7-9 PM.
Parks Edge, located at 601 E. Main in Jackson, is having a bridal expo on Sunday, February 26th from 1-4.
Thoughts to ponder-When someone special dies, a part of you dies with them. You’re not the same person any more.
Another thought-When I am driving, the GPS doesn’t speak, it prays!
Another thought-The only part I like about winter, is when it is over!!
Happy birthday on February 8th to Paige Roseberry Brown, Robin Harris, niece Lexi Jeffers Taylor, Rex Osborne, Louie Walsh, Erma Oiler (96), and Nicole Henderson, and happy anniversary to Todd and Kim Riegel; on the 9th is Laberta Timmons, Judy Ingalls, Felicia Smith, Jaylynn Montgomery, Jeff Bartley, and Rick Johnson, and happy anniversary to Barry and Marsha Smith; on the 10th is niece Karenda Vance, Jeff Bixler, Tammie Keller,Renae Willis, Paul Bragg, Ed Coffman, Hannah Bachtel,, and Stacy Fogle; on the 11th is Krista Jayjohn, Caitlyn Shelton, Donna Hogue,Shiela Shoemaker, Kalyika Stricklan d, Karen Coppock, Joan Baisden, Martu Sauter, David Hodge, Amanda Crabtree; on the 12th is Ryan Shoemaker, Penny Burge, Walter Hamblin, Maggie Jo Taylor, Deanna Boggs, Margaret Conway, Autumn Kallner, Reid Miller 14), and Mason Sheets; on the 13th is Scott Louderback, Richard Mollihan, Stacy Scholl, Sharon Neiser, Valerie Davis, Donald Kincaid, and Patience Scurlock and happy anniversary to Jim and Cindy Hughes; on the 14th is Suzy Phipps, Kim Parana, Dale Freeland, Tracy Travis, Mason Lee Castro, Bob Lawson, Zane Garthee, and Karen Moore, and happy 39th anniversary to Glenna and Rick Oiliver, Teresa and John Gillispie, Stephanie and Kevin Casto, and Gidget and Dan Bowling married 31 years.
