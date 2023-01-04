Round' The Town: Sloan and Roseberry Retire

Eastland Mall at Columbus has closed after 54 years!
Sheila Woolum saw a robin in her yard last week-Hopefully a sign Spring is coming!
Hugh Livesay has daffodils coming up! Tanya Jayjohn said her Iris are up.
Someone post a picture of 19 red birds in her yard!
Happy retirement to Jim Sloan, who retired as Assistant Basketball Coach at Oak Hill.
Happy retirement again to Greg Roseberry who retired from working for the Bloomfield Township Trustees.
If you are hungry and in Wellston, watch for the Richard's Taco Xmas food truck, usually next door to the Thompson building.
Liv Montgomery continues with her treatments and her parents, Brent and Tisha ask for prayers that she continues to do well.
Get well wishes to Dave Walke who is very ill.
I had a Christmas card returned from Vicki Young Dixon. I found out she passed away in 2020. Don’t know where my 2021 card went! She was a 1966 WHS grad.
I lost a very dear friend, Libby Martin, over the weekend. She was 97 and lived a good life. I sure am gonna miss her smiling face.
Someone wrote on Facebook that an out-of-town relative who lives in a big City, was most impressed with downtown Jackson and all the new small businesses that came in 2022
If you want to get the obits for Jackson and Vinton County, go to Jackson and Vinton County Ohio, obituaries on Facebook and ask to join. If you haven’t been seeing them and are a member, do the same and it will come up.
Thoughts to ponder-Grandma’s are antique little girls.
Another thought-Sometimes the person you are willing to take the bullet for, is the one who pulls the trigger.
Another thought-Positions are temporary. Ranks and Titles are limited. The way you treat people will always be remembered.
Happy birthday on January 7th to Alexis Martin, Mary Henry, John Snyder, Jo Vande Linde, Amy Henry, Wayne Mercer, Lisa Scott, Linda Whiteside, Blaine Hughes, Brian Ross, Ikey Landrum, Shelly Norman, Justin Hughes, Randy Evans Jr. Lecresaha Howard, and Jade Howard, and happy 56th anniversary to Paul and Libby Wyant, and happy 50th to William and Karen Stevens; on the 8th is April Bays, Joshua Beatty, Edith Jennings, Matt Eisnaugle, Beth Penix, George Edwards, Brenda Harrison, and Tammy Stephenson; on the 9th is Ruth Ann Davis, Paul Travis, Becky Ondera, Willie Canter, Tony Canter, William Boyd, Kathryn Jean Trapp, and Kinsley Royster; on the 10th is Michelle Crabtree, Presley Sexton, Tim Halterman, and Landon Eric Tilley is 5; on the 11th is Lisa Perkins, Debbie Browning, Mandy Clark, Marcus Burge, Takara Teasley, Tanner Riegel, Andrea Davis, Devon Arledge, Andy Rouse, Dart Malone, Sheri Haynes, and Ruth Littlejohn; on the 12th is Michael Vickers, Todd Perry, Karen Sheets, Bev Griffiths, TERESA Detty, and Jessica Wills, and happy anniversary to Rita and Tim Silvey, and Vernon and Alayne Speakman; on the 13th is Chuck Perry, Blane Gallagher, Jamie Huff, Kathy Boyd, Paul Schulz, David Terry, Barbara Turck, and Betty Curtis, and happy 73rd anniversary to Ray and Evelyn Durham and happy 50th to Paul and Donna Hogue.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.