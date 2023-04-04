Hey Myrt! The Trout Festival isn’t happening this year, but the Butch Aldrich Fishing Tournament is June 17th.
The late Butch Aldrich ran the Trout Festival for many years but due to a food supply shortage at Hammertown, Lake, it was cancelled for 2023.
Congrats to Janet Lewis, 2023 Jackson County 4-H Scholarship recipient at Ohio Valley Bank.
Jamie’s Clearance Barn is located at 56 Raysville Road in Jackson. Open 9-7 daily. All pallet items.
Insanity Gaming and Collectables opened April First in the upstairs at 200Broadway Street across from the Corner Pub. They have Pokemon, Magic, The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, and much more.
Venus Nails and Brows is open in the former Western Auto building and are open on Sunday!
I saw a picture of the new Vinton County National Bank that is going in the spot where McClure’s Restaurant used to be. It will be beautiful!
Ramona Sprague has moved her law firm to the Commons, the former Job and Family building on Burlington Road.
We are working on the Bloomfield Reunion which is Saturday, June 3rd. We need addresses for the 50th year class, Anita Eggers, Ralph Curry, and Audis Layfield.. I have all the others. Call me at 740-286-5014
if you know their address, or post on the Bloomfield Local School site.
Prayers are needed for a young man, Landyn Hucks, whose cancer has returned. Continue to pray for Sally Penix.
Wind made the old Greyhound bus stop building lean some more. Next wind will probably take it down! It is next to where Michael’s Ice Cream used to be. Windows are being replaced at the K of P building. Lot of them blew out in the storm a week ago.
It is good to see the Jackson Chamber of Commerce taking a more active role in the Community.
Thoughts to ponder-A beautiful person is a person with a good heart. If you have a good heart, there isn’t any way you can be ugly.
Another thought-No one is perfect. That is why pencils have erasers.
Another thought-only people not happy with themselves are mean to others.
Happy birthday on April 12th to Dan Fulk, and Oscar and Earl Hamblin; on the 13th is Shandi Moore, Brandin Hafer, Jonathon Hart, Elliott Perry Jr., Payton Mullins, Wyatt Martin Eubanks, Linda Bierhup, and Deborah Radcliff, and happy anniversary to Bill an d Kathy Sheward; on the 14th is Jason Eby, Jeff Young,Carol Williams, and Mahalia Gillum, and happy 50th anniversary to Toby and Pam Markham; o the 15h is Ferrell Allen, Karen Stevison, Vicky Downey, Euna Martindill, Neal Crabtree, Jorje Anido, David Dunn, Rick Holland, Lori Jones, George Kitchen, and happy anniversary to George and Judy Wastier; on the 16th is Margaret Shook, Chathan Mc Coy, Josh Kallner, Ed Chinn, Tina Bonecutter, Drew Kirby, Pam Floyd, Rebecca Hopkins, and happy 45th anniversary to Ed and Marge Henderson; on the 16th is Jeff Wickline, Paul Green, Sherm Whetstone, Ann Wolford, Darrell “Bub” Mollett, Tracy Wolford, Choe Eisnaugle, and Morgan Royster; on the 18th is John Carey, Charlene Wyant, Sarah Gurney, and April Faught and happy anniversary to Dan and Bev Moore.
Happy Easter! See you Round the Town!
