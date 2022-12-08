Round-up: BOE and Zaleski

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson Counties…
First – Jackson County EMS Supervisor Ryan Michael Foster, 35, of Oak Hill, passed away unexpectedly at OSU Medical Center in early Tuesday surrounded by his family.
In a showing of solidarity, multiple first responders worked together to escort Foster’s body back to Jackson County from Columbus to the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home in Jackson.
According to Foster’s obituary, he started his fire department journey with Liberty Township FD. Obtained his EMT and began his career at SOEMS, which later became JCEMS. Foster became a paramedic and quickly grew his career by becoming station chief at station 10 and then becoming JCEMS supervisor. After moving to Oak Hill, Foster joined the Madison Jefferson FD. Foster had a great passion for helping others and was ready to help, even from a young age. He saved so many lives and helped so many others during his short time here and we are all better people because of Foster. He was a true hero and will be deeply, deeply missed.
Visitation hours will be 2-8 PM today (Friday) Dec. 9 at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Hill High School gymnasium with Deaconess Janie Karl officiating. Burial will follow in Horeb Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Weston and Quincy may be made to the Ryan Foster Memorial Fund c/o Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home, 202 Maple Ave., Oak Hill, Ohio 45656. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Next, as folks know, Beca Cunningham, died in a mobile-home fire Nov. 30 on Morgan Road in Elk Township near McArthur, according to the Vinton County Coroner’s Office.
McArthur Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Zaleski Fire Dept, Hamden Fire Dept, Vinton County EMS, Vinton County EMA, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal’s Office, United Way of Vinton County and Hopewell Health.
Beca was the daughter of Izaya Avery and Courtney Nicole (Lumpkins) Cunningham.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, according to her obituary. Arrangements are through the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
In other news, the Vinton County Board of Education is interviewing prospective candidates to consider the appointment of a public official.
As most folks now, there is vacancy on the school board in the wake of BOE member Laura Martin’s resignation Nov. 17.
BOE met in executive session Thursday, again at 11 a.m. Friday and once more at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Notice from the BOE said no action would be taken at these meetings.
Later, BOE will vote in open session when they make their final decision about who to appoint.
In the near future, the BOE will appoint someone to the vacant seat who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
Erica Zinn, treasurer of the Vinton County School District, said there would be a special election for the remaining two years then remaining of Martin’s term at the November 2023 general election.
In other news, the Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fireman’s Breakfast Sunday (Dec. 3).
Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns and drinks were served.
The breakfast was started 15 or more years ago for the hunters to get a good meal before their hunt and there is just not as many hunters coming to the area these days.
This year was about the same as the last few years with around 75 meals served.
ZVD’s next event is when Santa to town at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served
Santa will have gifts for the children.
Forget Me Knot Venue will take place after Santa’s ride around town in the fire truck parade. Santa will arrive at the Venue approximately 6 p.m.
Directions to Forget Me Knot from 278, turn onto West Chesnut Street, continue across N. Broadway to Dutch Lane, continue ¼ mile then turn left at the sign.
On that note, I was traveling through Zaleski the other day – God’s country. Nice out that way. Very peaceful drive except for the fact that I had forgotten that the creeks might be overflowing after that big storm we had Tuesday night. Wow was that a gully-washer!
Anyway, I was driving behind a big truck when our vehicles came to a low-lying spot on Rt. 278 where water was flowing across the road. Fortunately, the truck created enough of a wake through the swollen waters that I didn’t have much of problem making it to dry land. Praise be to God, He was watching out for me.
A video I posted of the swollen creek I drove through is posted to the Courier’s Facebook page. As of Thursday morning, that video had been viewed more than 1,300 times with 35 shares.
I don’t care what time of year it is, whether bleak November or a sunny spring day in April, maybe fall scene in October or snowy day in January, Vinton County is a beautiful place where one can gain peace of mind – another blessing from God.
Since not everyone sees Facebook, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office posted that it is asking for donations for a toy drive to help local families in need to provide Christmas gifts for children in Vinton County.
Donated toys and clothing (in new condition) may be dropped off at the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office cannot receive cash or any monetary donations, but can accept gift cards to distribute.
Two children have been brought to our attention, but all age gifts and clothing will be accepted and distributed throughout the community.
Child 1: **Donations Complete***
Child 2: 13 year old boy. Needs: Pants (Size Men’s Medium) Shirts (Size Men’s Medium) Shoes (Size 10 Men’s)
Wants: Weight Bench and Dumbbells (Vicks Brand) from DIck’s Sporting Goods, metal weights (any size- 10, 15, 20, 35 or 45lbs), Madden 23 and/or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for Playstation 4, Stainless Steel custom #14 necklace, Burkes Gift card for clothes, Playstation 4 Gift Cards, Straight Talk phone card.
If you have any questions please contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office at 740-596-5242.
