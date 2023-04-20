A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Round-up: Dedicated community journalists covering VC Wild Turkey Festival Pageant
- By Miles Layton Editor
Talked to Telegram Editor and radio personality Pete Wilson the other day. Wilson and I were taking photos and laying the groundwork for coverage of the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Miss/Little Miss Pageant that’s ahead this weekend. Some of the “Miss” contestants’ names look familiar from stories I’ve written about Vikings’ sports or the VCHS Honor Rolls that were published in the Courier.
Pete and I both care about the community, so working on a Sunday evening is part and parcel of being a community journalist. We both reported the Jackson County Fair livestock sale last summer. Wilson’s coverage of the livestock auction should be considered the gold standard of such reporting about the auction’s results. I had to go on to do Vinton and Athens’ fairs too – a busy few weeks.
From time to time I’ve crossed paths with longtime Vinton/Jackson journalist Red Thompson. He’s a good guy too.
To Cornelius Chapel Pastor Jerry Griffith – your weekly devotional was in my wife’s car when I was doing production of the Courier’s weekly edition. So I’ll get that into the newspaper next week.
Folks have been asking about upcoming elections and such that around the corner in Jackson and Vinton counties. One of our Jackson County readers said when he tried to pull a sample ballot, it did not work. That’s interesting. Other folks have asked whether an automotive license tag increase is on the ballot in Jackson County and want to know who’s running for office. I’ll look into these matters before the next edition – send story tips and ideas my way at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
Per the Ohio Division of Wildlife, State Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton, assigned to Vinton County, received an anonymous tip regarding several white-tailed deer that were shot in June 2022. Officer Tilton and State Wildlife Officer Bob Nelson, assigned to Ross County, followed up on the complaint. The officers interviewed several people and found five buck heads with antlers in velvet. The officers seized several firearms and thermal optics. The suspects were ordered to pay around $3,000 in fines and restitution, forfeited several firearms, and received hunting license suspensions.
SR 93 Bridge Replacement — A bridge replacement project begins May 1 between Old SR 75 and Ashmore Road. One lane will be closed, traffic will be maintained with temporary signs. Estimated Completion: August 1
