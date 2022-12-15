Round-up: Dogs and Big Foot

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
A couple weeks ago Gregory Leibbrand said someone dropped off two stray dogs at his place of the airport on Pumpkin Ridge Road in Vinton County. He said neighbors first saw these dogs running loose in the area on Saturday morning, Nov. 26. He said the dogs, both Dobermans, were getting into the neighbor’s trash because they were starving. Dogs were running around standing on the road – lost & looking for their owner.
Leibbrand said he notified the proper authorities but he said the response was slow so he contacted the Jackson County Dog Warden due to a response on that website advising these two dogs may have been re-homed from Jackson County. He said the Jackson County Dog Warden replied saying that she would look into finding out something.
Well, we have some good news to report.
Leibbrand said the original owner (who thought she had re-homed them to a responsible person) contacted him through a Facebook post and came to get the dogs.
Leibbrand wanted to offer a special thank you to Vinton County Commissioner William Wellman, Jackson County Dog Warden Jennifer Hughes and the Facebook page Vinton County Lost & Found Pets.
In other news, Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports that on the first day of the white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Ted Witham, assigned to Jackson County, was made aware of a potential wildlife violation regarding a spike buck that was game checked as a button buck. The hunter was found to have harvested a spike buck with antlers 4 and 7 inches in length and later harvested a 10-point buck.
Under Ohio law, a deer with at least one antler 3 inches or longer must be game checked as an antlered deer. The hunter was issued one citation for harvesting two antlered deer in a season and another for providing false information to a check station. He appeared in Jackson County Municipal Court and was found guilty of both offenses. He paid $1,485 in fines and restitution, and the second buck was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
ODNR did not name the hunter in its news brief.
In other matters, this story comes from Courier’s archives from September of 1980 – headline: ”Big Foot” Is Hanging Around.
Courier’s front page photos show the large footprints that were cast into plaster.
First, Big Foot was seen near the Cottrill Mobile Home. Story says men that were stationed near the potato patch where Big Foot usually appears must have scared the creature away.
Bob Gardiner, then president of North American Sasquatch Research, visited the area and said there had been 54 sightings in Ohio that year (1980). He said the prints are similar to those found in Arkansas.
When Gardiner returned to the area with an experienced search team, he asked all the women and girls to stay in their homes and not appear in the open. He also asked that outsiders be kept out the area that week so as not to disturb new tracks.
Really!? OK...
Sunday evening, Rodney Peoples called the Courier to say that Big Foot had been seen near his farm pond – first time it had been seen across US 50.
Lynda and David Pridemore told the Courier that they had been fishing around dusk when Lynda became nervous and noticed an odor. She asked her husband to go back to the house. David took his poles to the car and when he looked up at the bank, “it” was standing near a pine tree before the creature walked around and disappeared, the Courier reports.
Ending this column on that note – maybe I need to be more careful when hiking around Zaleski State Forest.
