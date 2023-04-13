A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Round-up: Emu and Yale
- By Miles Layton Editor
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies captured runaway emu on Wednesday, according to JCSO Facebook page.
A Red Brush Road resident called around noon Wednesday reporting that an emu was in her yard again and she did not know where it lived.
Deputies were able to make contact with the emu’s owner around 12:30 p.m. and the giant bird is back home in its own yard in Hamilton Township.
JCSO deputies have accomplished a lot of things over the years, so capturing an emu is another thing they can mark off their bucket list.
According to the sheriff’s office, emus are soft-feathered, brown, flightless birds with long necks and legs, and can reach up to 6.2 ft. in height. Emus can travel great distances, and when necessary can sprint at 30 mph; they forage for a variety of plants and insects, but have been known to go for weeks without eating. They drink infrequently, but take in copious amounts of water when the opportunity arises.
Next, did you read that the newly crowned 2023 Jackson Apple Festival Queen Abigail Plants is headed to Yale University in the fall? Wow! Yale is prestigious university that’s hard to get into. Five presidents have attended the school. Plants is going to major in economics. Congrats!
The Moonville Rail Trail Association‘s annual organizational meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Hope Schoolhouse. At this meeting, the membership will vote to elect or renew the 2-year terms of several trustees whose terms expire this month. In addition, the association will review its bylaws and make any amendments the board sees fit and hear updates regarding on-going projects such bridges, trail improvements, etc.
At the meeting, folks may also become a member or renew your annual membership by paying the $20 dues.
Village of Wilkesville will host its second parade committee meeting at 6 p.m. today (Friday) April 14 at the Wilkesville community building. The purpose of the committee is to help orchestrate the annual Fourth of July parade. Per Mayor Matt Smith, “Anyone who is interested in helping in any way we would love to have you attend.”
