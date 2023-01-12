Round-up: Good Advice

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Per Judy Bartoe, the Madison Township Trustees annual Financial Report for 2022 is available for review. To schedule an appointment, contact 740-596-2081.
Trustee meetings are held the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Zaleski School Memorial Park.
Speaking of townships and for that matter, any other local government, I’d like to make a suggestion. Please send me meeting announcements so I can publish them in the newspaper. In most cases, much like Bartoe’s public service announcement above, they’re free to publish.
Moreover, it’s the law that they be published in the newspaper of record.
And it’s a good idea to notify the public of township trustee meetings or council meetings because based on my experience, someday there’s going to be that one guy that gets mad that he didn’t get any gravel or salt laid on his street, so he’ll take aim at the trustees by declaring they are not obeying the law when they didn’t publish the meeting dates in the newspaper as required by the state’s open government laws.
Send announcements to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
In other news, Eva Naugle and Emma Bapst, both of Jackson, were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Congrats to Brandi Betts of Vinton County who was elected as vice president of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center this past week. David Stiffler Jr. was again elected president.
Reminder, a tree trimming project will begin Jan. 16 on SR 278, between SR 56 and U.S. 50 in Vinton County according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The project will begin on the SR 56 end. This is a moving operation and the road will be closed where working is taking place. Contact the Vinton County ODOT Garage for updated information at (740) 568-4410. Estimated completion: Feb. 10.
Click on the project to see its location at OHGO.com.
