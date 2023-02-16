Round-up: Happy Birthday Oak Hill

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Seeing that stuff take place in East Palestine… wow!
Several years ago I covered a chemical spill after a railroad tank car sustained a 42-inch long crack in its tank shell shortly after being loaded with 178,400 pounds of liquefied compressed chlorine at the Axiall Corporation Natrium plant in New Martinsville, West Virginia.
Working for a small weekly, I won a state press association award for doing that story. It’s not the size of the newspaper, it’s size of the story.
Been busy these last couple of weeks with the Jackson County shooting and that weird thing with the guy who ran Vinton County’s zoo who was convicted of embezzling funds from the township.
Here’s what needed to go into the paper the other week. Jackson Mayor Randy Evans is running unopposed for re-election. City of Jackson council candidates are: J1- J. Ryan Peters, J2- Harold E. Newkirk, J3- Herman D. Crabtree, Jr. J4- Robert L. Bopp. President of Council- Daniel D. Fulks; Council at Large- Marva Colby, Jeff Elliott, Paul Brett Foster. All candidates filed as Republican.
Wellston – Anthony Brenner, Connie Pelletier and Tom Clark – are all running in the Republican Primary for mayor. As to Wellston Council – President of Council- Rick A. Hudson; Council at Large- Teresa E. Ponn-Lemaster; W1- Angela Spangler, W2- Mattison Vance – filed as Republicans..
Frederick M Duby filed Independent for W3.
The primary election is May 2.
On a related note, Wellston has not as yet filled the Law Director’s job in the wake of Randy Dupree leaving that job to become Jackson County Prosecutor. If memory serves me correct, Dupree is a graduate from the University of Toledo School of Law. He probably learned constitutional law under Professor Phillip Closius and criminal law from Professor Frank Merritt.
Candidate for City Auditor for Jackson- Brett E. Reed and for Wellston- John C. Dupree – both filed Rep.
Vinton County – no elections this time around.
Happy belated birthday to the Village of Oak Hill – 150 years old as of Jan. 12, 1873 when the village was established. Jennifer Hughes serves as Council President there. If memory serves me correct, I think Oak Hill has Welsh roots but local historian Bob Ervin probably knows more about Oak Hill’s history.
Wednesday, a fire destroyed home on Elm Street in Jackson. From all accounts, it looked like a pretty bad fire.
Per Connie Dickerson – ever though of trying a new craft? Bring in all those left over art supplies to the Wellston Public Library‘s Craft Sway between Mar1 and March 31 and sway with other craft items for new ones. We ask that you please put all supplies in clear ziplock baggies. Examples of times that can be swapped are fabric, yarn, paints, holiday crafts, buttons, scrapbook supplies, beads and more. For more information, call the library at (740) 384-6660.
Youngstown State University named Kristopher Smith of Wellston to the Dean’s List for fall Semester. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
In other news of note, Molly Smith, of Wellston, recently participated in the 2023 ArtSpace Lima Juried Photography Exhibit. ArtSpace Lima is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual arts to all throughout the Lima.
Anyone with a news tip or photo, please reach out to me at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
