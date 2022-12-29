Round-up: Happy New Year

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson Counties…
Daughter of Dave and Tona Huff, Vinton County High School Senior Marissa Huff was crowned as the Vikings’ Homecoming Queen in September.
I mention this because I had a busy weekend when Huff was crowned queen the same night McArthur’s favorite football team crushed Alexander High School 48-14, so I thought I should include this nugget in our Year In Review edition.
As editor of a local newspaper, I think it is important to publish a story about the crowning of a queen, be it the royalty from the Wild Turkey Festival to Miss Vinton County.
Huff is the Senior Class Media Specialist, Spanish Club Vice President, FCA Student Leader, National Honor Society Secretary and Explorer with the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Dept. After graduating, she plans to major in Education in college.
In other news, I want to praise the first responders and snowplow drivers who worked a very cold few shifts last week when the temperatures dropped to near or below zero and there was snow on the ground.
Being a snowplow driver is not easy work. Drivers have to focus very intently on the road ahead while driving in slick conditions. Thanks for keeping our roads clear.
While driving through Zaleski State Forest, it’s amazing to see the icicles hanging from the rocks along State Route 278. Very pretty. Worth noting, ODOT is going to be doing some roadwork along SR 278 starting Jan. 16 – work should last about 20 days – so travel will be very affected.
Speaking of cold weather, a pipe burst at the Vinton-Jackson Courier, so we had to get that fixed. I want to thank property manager Ellen Lash for getting things squared away at the office. I enjoy working there because I get a lot things done – call that place my Fortress of Solitude.
Said hello to Red Thompson the other day at the Vinton Commission meeting. Now at The Telegram, Red was editor of the Courier long ago. Like me, Red is very dedicated to the community.
On a related note, if anyone wants to write sports stories, contact me at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
A couple of years back, I decided to kayak between barrier islands within the Outer Banks of North Carolina on New Year’s Day.
I did this to inaugurate a new beginning to a new year. More to the point, to embrace the time I have on this earth.
Planning for the trip was essential because kayaking, even with a sail in good weather, can be a bit treacherous if the winds shift. January’s water temperature is not necessarily the most hospitable either.
During the journey between Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands, I navigated the first leg of a triangle to a small patch of sand, then covered in water, that sea gulls were flying over as that was a good place for them to go fishing. When navigating the next leg of the triangle within the inlet between the islands, I was very aware that if there was a misstep, I might be caught up in the tide and flow out to sea, powerless to beat the current.
Returning from Portsmouth to Ocracoke was very scary as the wind had shifted and waves were crashing over my small craft. I had to use all my strength and focus to stay atop the waves that propelled me to shore. There were times I didn’t think I was going to make it, but I kept praying and paddling on.
Lessons learned during that voyage made me embrace life, faith more. No matter what, keep paddling on.
We don’t know what 2023 holds for our nation, for Vinton or Jackson counties. But whether the winds are favorable or the current shifts in 2023, we have to have faith in God, ourselves and others so that we will survive and thrive.
Happy New Year Vinton and Jackson counties.
