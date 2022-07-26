Round-up: Livestock auction and praise for Dailey

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Friday, I have to admit the livestock sale at the Jackson County Fair was impressive. Kids brought their animals out and folks bid on them. Every now and then, there would be a bidding war.
While I was getting a cold drink, I overheard the bidding over Jordan Swackhammer’s grand champion swine – a big pig that I think got more than $18 a pound from the county Republican Party and Randy Evans Construction.
On that note, while I took a lot of photos Friday – A LOT OF PHOTOS – if you want to send any into the newspaper to be published and posted online, email them to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
As I see it, if you have a better picture than mine – let’s use the better photo.
Other observations – it was good to see the community come out and support the kids who raised these animals.
Also, Jackson County Extension Director and 4-H Extension Educator Erin Dailey was recognized for her long service – nearly 20 years – during the auction. There were a lot of people cheering and clapping as Dailey received the 4-H award.
“I’m speechless and thankful for all the support,” she said.
Junior Fair Board President Elizabeth Fannin praised Dailey saying, “You are an important part of my life” and “You’re leaving us in good hands – you did a great job.”
Worth noting, Fannin will be a member of the Ohio State Jr. Fair Board, first 4-H representative from Jackson County. And Fannin has been inducted into the 4-H Teen Hall of Fame – congrats.
And 4-H superstar Grant Mastin was awarded a $500 scholarship! Congrats
Vinton County Fair is this week – please go out and support the kids at Friday’s livestock sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.