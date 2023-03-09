Round-up: McArthur VFW dinner today

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Hungry? Did you know that the McArthur VFW Post 5299 is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, Friday at 401 Veterans Memorial Drive in McArthur. Dine-in or carryout options are available. Dinners will cost $10. Drinks, desserts and sides will all be available.
Per Jane Snyder, who teaches second grade at South Elementary, Vinton County’s South Elementary School PTO had a great time at the annual Chinese Auction on Friday, March 3.
“It was a great turn out! We raised around $12,500 after expenses,” she said.
Last week, Wellston City Council approved a resolution to purchase the Louvee Theater at 103 South Ohio Avenue. The purchase price is $10,000 plus nominal costs, if any, as specified by the applicable purchase contract(s). That is good news that the theater is being saved – a good investment in the city.
That was a wicked wind storm that blew through the area Saturday, March 4. Power outages reported and there were more than a few downed trees, so utility crews were quite busy.
The Vinton County Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vinton County Middle School, 63780 Locker Plant Road, McArthur.
Vinton County Vikings’ football star Will Adkins has signed onto play right guard at Capital University after he graduates.
The 38th annual Vinton County Wild Turkey festival is scheduled for May 4-7 in downtown McArthur. Thousands of people attended that festival last May. If memory serves me correct, festival’s queen is Lakin Williams with Ella Clancy being first attendant and Bailee Williams as second attendant.
The annual meeting of the Vinton County General Health District Advisory Council will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the McArthur Community Building.
A culvert repair project begins on March 20 on U.S. 50, between Circle Drive and Bolar Road, approximately 1.9 miles west of McArthur. One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. Estimated completion: March 30
Speaking of repairs, there is sidewalk work underway at Wyman Park with concrete to be poured this week. That’s good news.
Don’t forget the annual spaghetti dinner and auction that starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Hall in Wellston. Spaghetti dinner includes Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, breadstick, dessert and drink for $10.
Speaking of Wellston, the City asks that ground-level decorations at Ridgewood Cemetery be removed by March 15 so they can begin mowing season. This includes grave blankets, flowers, wreaths, etc. Decorations and flowers ATTACHED to monuments are allowed. We thank you for your advanced cooperation in this matter. If you arrive at the cemetery and find that your decorations are already gone, there is a good chance the recent high winds have blown them away; the Cemetery Crew will NOT dispose of any decorations until AFTER the March 15th deadline.
Congratulations to Jeff Elliott who was appointed to Jackson City Council last Friday, March 3.
In other news, Brooklyn Blanton, of Oak Hill, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists. Blanton was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Ted and Sally Penix have retired from trucking, according to Karen Wyant’s Round’ the Town column that is published on page A4. If memory serves me correct, Ted once served as Jackson’s police chief.
Per Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, Bucklick Road (Township Road 297) will be closed for approximately three days starting Monday, March 13 at the bridge, which is halfway between Riegel Ridge Road (County Road 51) and Petersburg Road (County Road 42).
Per Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf, there is housing assistance available. Vinton County Commissioners, through the Development Department, are seeking applications from lower income homeowners that need repairs on their owner-occupied homes. If you have already applied for assistance, you do not need to reapply. Eligible repairs include furnace replacement, roof repairs, septic systems, electrical work, handicapped accessibility and other housing related activities. The USDA Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant program is providing the funding for these repairs. County is pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. County encourages and supports an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information on the program or to obtain and application for housing assistance, please call 740-596-3529 or stop in at Vinton County Development Department at 205 South Market Street in McArthur.
An informational meeting on how to apply for Fiscal Year 2024 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant funding will be held at 5 p.m. March 22 at the Vinton County Development Department, 205 S. Market St. in McArthur. Information will be provided there describing the process of applying for ARC and EDA funds and how to get a project included in the Vinton County’s FY 2024 project package.
You may also preview the information, a video and application templates at https://www.ovrdc.org/arc.
If you have questions, please contact Terri Fetherolf at 740-596-3529 or at dev.tfetherolf@vintonco.com
Please send news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
