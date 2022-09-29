A round-up of Vinton and Jackson counties….
Jaelynn Velez was crowned Saturday as 2022 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen! Congrats!
Vikings’ Marissa Huff was crowned as 2022 Homecoming Queen on Friday Sept. 23 — the same night the McArthur’s favor team crushed Alexander High School 48-14.
The Vinton County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Hamden Firefighters Community Building in Hamden.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $20 with children eating free. All are welcome to attend.
The Vinton County Commissioners Development Department, through its Microenterprise Business Development Program, will offer business training classes beginning in October. The classes are for those interested in starting businesses as well as current business owners. Participants may qualify for low interest loans.
The class fee is only $50, and scholarships are available to defer all or part of this expense. If you are not sure what kind of business is right for you, how to finance your business, how to market your business, or how to manage your records, these classes are for you. If you took the class in the past and feel you need a refresher course, you are also welcome to attend.
A short introduction and orientation for the course will be held on October 11 at 6 p.m. This will help you make the decision to commit to the ten class sessions. Participation for the introduction and for the class can be virtual. To get more information about this option, the class, or to register please call Terri Fetherolf at 596-3529 or email dev.tfetherolf@vintonco.com by October 7.
Vinton County’s favorite library will be presenting a program called the Ancient People of Vinton County with archeologist Dr. Jeb Bowen from the Clarke May Museum. Program will take place between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the library. Several collectors will be present with many ancient Vinton County artifacts to view. For more information, contact the library at 740-596-5691.
Wellston Planning Committee Chair Lynley Carey has scheduled a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, to discuss Food Trucks and potentially a Food Truck Lot within the City Limits. This meeting is open to the public.
Wellston High School Student Council will be hosting a Blood Drive in the gymnasium between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Please bring photo ID and donor card.
Trick or Treat will be held the day before Halloween in Jackson County. “Trick or Treat” hours are between 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Jackson, Oak Hill, Coalton and Wellston.
Speaking of Trick or Treat, Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson announces that ghouls, goblins, witches, ghosts, superheroes, princesses, zombies, villains, etc., are to report to the streets of Wellston on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
City Hall asks that the citizens of Wellston not be alarmed as these creatures are only seeking chocolates and other sweets.
Motorists are asked to use caution during this time.
