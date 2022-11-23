Round-up: PETA and McKnight

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Council hired Sue Neri as the Village of McArthur’s fiscal officer last week. Neri has extensive experience, a strong educational background and she serves as the fiscal officer for the Village of Hamden.
Neri steps in the wake of Janie Fannin, who served many years as fiscal officer, died Aug. 30.
Pray for the Pearce family whose Wellston home was destroyed by a fire last week, Nov. 16.
Firefighters from Wellston, Jackson, Hamden and Coalton battled the blaze at the home located on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
No one was hurt, but the family’s dog and cat died in the fire.
Red Cross is assisting the Pearce family.
First fire I ever covered as a journalist occurred at old farmhouse on a very cold day a long way from Jackson. Snow was on the ground. House must have been at least 100 years old. Family and I sat in silence watching the fire destroy their home. Folks lost everything. I’ll never forget that.
Support your local fire department.
For example, Hamden Volunteer Fire Department has bingo every Thursday except Thanksgiving on the third Monday of the month. Located at 138 Railroad Street, the doors open at 5:45 p.m.
In other matters, Vinton County Senior Center had a grand reopening Nov. 16. Like a lot places, the Senior Center closed for about two years because of the pandemic. Welcome back. Place looks nice. Saw it the other night at the annual Vinton County Association of Trustees and Financial Officers’ banquet.
After that banquet, I spoke to Prosecutor Jim Payne. Good guy. Very busy these days handing multiple murder cases.
Our conversation reminded me of murder case from way back when.
In 2002, Vinton County Judge Jeffrey Simmons sentenced Gregory McKnight to death by lethal injection for the murder of Kenyon student Emily Murray.
McKnight is on death row for two murders that were discovered in December 2000. Authorities found Murray’s body wrapped in a rug in the back bedroom of McKnight’s trailer near Ray in Vinton County. Officers also discovered the remains of Gregory Julious of Chillicothe, who had been missing since May 2000, in a cistern on McKnight’s property.
McKnight was convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and murder in 2002 in Vinton County Common Pleas Court. After returning the guilty verdicts, the jury recommended the death penalty for McKnight. The court went along with the suggestion, sentencing McKnight to die.
I remember this case – was shocked to learn that McKnight is still alive 20 years after being convicted. Did some digging – one of McKnight’s numerous appeals is percolating up through the justice system. Interesting.
Another interesting case... previously the Vinton-Jackson Courier reported that Wilkesville man pled guilty on Oct. 26 to charges stemming from his misconduct as a fiscal officer of Vinton Township.
Defendant Cyril S. Vierstra waived his right to a jury trial and entered pleas of guilty to five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in the Vinton County Common Pleas Court before Judge James P. Salyer, according to a press release from the county Prosecutor’s Office.
A couple days ago, I received this press release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
According to the press release, PETA recently sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Welfare Operations Director Robert Gibbens, urging immediate action against CY (previously Cyril Vierstra), the locally based Union Ridge Wildlife Center owner and operator who pleaded guilty in October to multiple felonies relating to his theft of $287,565.11 in public funds and who continues to display primates, tigers, and other wild animals without a license. PETA notes that CY’s recent plea and his previous lies to authorities disqualify him from ever being relicensed.
PETA also fired off a letter to Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Dorothy Pelanda, calling for an investigation into CY’s apparently intentional failure to notify the ODA of his possession of a chimpanzee named Tonka—who was part of a PETA federal Endangered Species Act lawsuit—and his failure to obtain and submit the legally required import permit and health certificates for Tonka, according to the press release. CY admitted that he kept Tonka from July 2021 to February 2022 after his former owner brought him there in violation of a federal court order requiring that the chimpanzee be sent to an accredited sanctuary. PETA later located Tonka and arranged for his transfer to a sanctuary, where he is thriving, and notes that every other animal exploited by CY deserves the same.
“This brazen animal exploiter has repeatedly shirked the law, and officials need to crack down on him now,” says PETA General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet in the press release. “PETA stands ready to assist the Ohio Department of Agriculture in finding proper homes for the animals still in CY’s custody, and we urge the public to stay away from his apparently unlawful operation.”
PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.
OK...
Anyway, I gotta to say it’s never boring covering events in Vinton and Jackson counties.
Let’s end on a happy note!
Celebrate a Hometown Christmas in Hamden with a horse-drawn wagon ride and a cup of hot chocolate between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. You can also pick out a fresh cut tree and shop for Christmas gifts all at Hammond Hardware in Hamden, said Melissa Hammond, a key coordinator of this event.
Don’t forget – the Christmas in Downtown McArthur will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Annual parade will commence at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial tree lighting and Santa Claus at the Vinton County Courthouse. Parade starts at Rio Grande in McArthur.
Lastly, I was traveling through Swan Township on a sunny day – God’s country. Saw a wonderful farmhouse a short ways up SR 93 that was a hop, skip and a jump from the Township’s community center. Inspiring.
Anyway, embrace the day!
Send any news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.