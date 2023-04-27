A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Vinton County High School’s prom starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday at the school. “Wander into Wanderland” is the prom’s theme. There will be an open house public viewing of the inside prom decorations between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The VCHS prom walk starts at 6 p.m. and all community members are welcome to attend the promenade. Students will enjoy dinner and dancing between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. There is an after-prom party between 10 p.m. and midnight at the old high school.
There are a lot of familiar names are candidates for prom queen and king. Senior Prom Queen candidates are Hannah Pridemore, Gracie Peters, Lily Jayjohn, Hannah Bledsoe and Marissa Huff.
Senior Prom King candidates are Caleb Lindner, Andrew Arthur, Perry Smith and Josiah Thacker.
Junior Royalty: Lakin Williams, Maci Montgomery, Bailee Williams, and Brooklyn Burns, Elijah Mayers, Matt Hembree, Ryan Perry and Reagan Newsome.
In other news, Vikings’ senior Trista Dunn won the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.
The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st state superintendent of public instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.
Based on past articles where the Courier has mentioned Dunn, she is an Honor Roll student who plays tennis and bowls for the Vikings. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Vikings’ wrestler Travis Bucklew finished 3rd place at the Tournament of Champions – he finished 5-1 for the tourney held last Saturday in Tridelphia, West Virginia.
Wrestlers from all over go to that tournament.
In March, Bucklew finished 7th place finish at the Ohio State Athletic Association Championship.
Bucklew is only the 4th ever state qualifier for Vinton County High School and the first ever place winner.
In other matters, Ohio State Fair officials have announced the 2023 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. The 2023 Junior Fair Board (JFB) is comprised of 20 young Ohioans from 12 Ohio counties.
The students chosen for the board represent thousands of youth from across Ohio who participate in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, FFA, Girl Scouts, and Tech Ed. Rising to the level of becoming a JFB member means each selected student has gone above and beyond to serve their organization and community.
Congratulate these students:
• Elizabeth Fannin, 4-H PR Officer; Second year Jackson County
• Madelyn Fannin, FFA Officer; First year Jackson County
Vinton County High School’s commencement ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the high school.
Speaking of Vikings’ seniors, they have recently taken career assessments to help them discover what fields they are both interested in entering and have the skills to be successful.
Vinton County Works will be hosting businesses on May 10 (Healthcare, STEM, Agriculture, Manufacturing) and May 11 (Social Service, Retail, Education, Customer Service) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to interview these students. Students will be directed to businesses and industries that align with their skills and interests. VC Works’ goal is to assist students in finding careers they are likely to stick with while also addressing immediate employee shortages in the area.
If you are interested in marketing your business and current opportunities, and/or interviewing soon-to-be graduates who are ready to join your team, please contact Vinton County High School for more information. Although the days and time are targeted, we will be flexible with your schedule in order to maximize opportunities for you and our 2023 graduates.
In other business, Oak Hill High School Principal Randy Layton has announced the honor graduates for the Class of 2023. The valedictorians of this year’s graduating class are Holly Barger, Garren Brown, Abby Donley, Aiden Hall, Abigail Hanning, Jordan Howard, Paige Hughes, Kaydee Johnson, Amelia Michael, Reagan Michael and Rylan Sams. The salutatorian is Makayla Dearth. OHHS Seniors graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Davis Stadium.
