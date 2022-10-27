A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Round-up: Queen King and Hotel McArthur
- By Miles Layton Editor
The annual Fall Brawl Derby starts at 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29. Vinton County Jr. Fair Queen Trinitty King and court will manage concessions all evening. Trick-or-treat in the pit area prior to the start of the derby.
Vinton Fair Board requests that an adult accompany kids 12-years-old in the trick-or-treat due to the large amount of traffic in the pits expected. Once trick or treat is over, all youth participants will be asked to return from the pits back to the seating area for safety precautions.
Popped into my head just now... Interesting story about Hotel McArthur – when Governor Mike Dewine visited Vinton County earlier this year – stopped at McDonalds – he said his grandfather sold things used by the farming industry. When Dewine’s grandfather stopped in McArthur many years ago, he always made it a point to stay at Hotel McArthur. Governor Dewine remembered this story as shared by his grandfather.
In other news, Buckeye Community Services will be holding groundbreaking for its new group home at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 265 Pearl Street in Jackson. Buckeye partnering on this build with Randy Evans Construction. Evans – yeah that name should sound familiar – Mayor of Jackson, former Jackson Board of Education member and prominent businessman.
Sorry to end this round-up with a bit of bad news as we go into the weekend.
The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County, according to the OSHP
Ruth Hoyt, 64, of Jackson, was driving a school bus for the Oak Hill Union Local Schools, when she attempted to turn westbound onto Erwin Road, according to the OSHP.
OSHP said Hoyt drove off the left side of Erwin Road and struck a fence before becoming stuck in a ditch. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
A very reliable source said in recent days, Hoyt has been staying in a Columbus area hospital, so perhaps include her in your prayers.
On that note, I forgot to include the weekly devotional from Cornelius Chapel this week. Sorry Pastor Jerry Griffith, I'll do better next week.
Anyone with news tips or wants to chat can reach out to me at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
