Round-up: VCSO Has Moved

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties...
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address to the Sheriff’s Office is 31395 State Route 93 North.
The old Sheriff’s Office is currently closed to the public. For background checks, concealed carry permits, or to file police reports, please go to the new location.
This is good news – the sheriff’s office was in a very old building, probably older than the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office which was constructed by the druids after they built Stonehenge.
During the past several months, Sheriff Ryan Cain has been working long hours to get the new location ready for operation. He should be commended for his dedication to duty.
Vinton County Commissioners were interviewing folks this week for the dog warden’s job. They said that hopefully by the end of the week the commission will have hired a dog warden. As soon as the Courier knows, there’ll be a story about that matter. And there’ll be more commission news next week about various happenings in the county.
Area fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning on SR 160 in Vinton Township. Many fire departments between Albany and Wellston assisted. State Fire Marshall is investigating. On my way to Wilkesville, I drove past the charred remains – looked like a pretty bad fire. Power crews were there after the blaze making sure the electric was turned off.
In other news, US Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-2nd) paid a visit to McArthur on Tuesday to talk with local leaders. Welcome to McArthur!
Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost paid tribute to Jackson High School junior Cade Wolford, who raised money during one of his high school football games to provide turkeys for the families of local deputies at Thanksgiving. Cade’s Touchdown for Turkeys paid for 43 turkeys, which were given to sheriff deputies and auxiliary staff members. More on that story will be in next week’s edition.
The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency said Outdoor Siren Testing will be done on January 30, starting at 12 noon. Just a reminder that folks are having issues with the siren in Hamden which is out of operation. If you have any question about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact the office at 1-740-596-3524.
Per Judy Bartoe, the Madison Township Trustees annual Financial Report for 2022 is available for review. To schedule an appointment, contact 740-596-2081.
Trustee meetings are held the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Zaleski School Memorial Park.
In other matters, reliable rumor has it that we’re losing the Giovanni’s in McArthur same as McClure’s. Be good if someone opened a Chinese restaurant there or a place to make chicken sandwiches.
Sunday, I drove to three hours from Athens to Man, WVa, to deliver a Vinton-Jackson Courier to Randall Morrison, who grew up in McArthur.
Why drive there – six hours of drive time? Because Randall needed his paper – a subscription that his daughter Andrea bought him as a Christmas present. He wanted to get caught up with the comings and goings of his hometown and Vinton County. And I made a promise that Randall would get the last few editions we owed him, which are probably stuck in the mail.
A retired coal miner, Morrison has worked in mines here and there over the years including the big mine in Meigs County, which I think is closed now. Long ago I took an opportunity to tour that mine. Gotta to say that as dark as it can get on a moonless night, being down deep in a coal mine is so much darker. You can’t see your hand in front of your face. And knowing that topside is at least a mile up is a bit scary…
Much respect goes out to miners past and present like Randall.
More about Randall, he bought a 2007 Corvette – 6-speed with 19,000 miles on it, shiny black. Looks very nice.
Randall said his grandparents use to live near a big gas station in town – I think he said Main Express. Anyway, his grandparents had a nice home with a big porch, but that place is no longer there because a tree fell on the house. Started out with the tree’s limbs being trimmed by the power company. Later, the county got involved because tree needed to be removed.
Randall said when workers chained the trunk to a big truck (not a good idea), the tree fell (not surprisingly) onto the house.
When Randall told me that story, I thought about President Ronald Reagan’s quote about the government – “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.” Yep.
After I dropped off Randall’s Courier, I toured Logan, the county seat of Logan County, W.Va. I hadn’t been there a long while. Town looks much the same. County’s newspaper – the Logan Banner – no longer has a press in town and office has moved to an office inside a downtown office building. People are still the same, very nice. Go Mountaineers!
Please send news tips to mlayton@vintoncountycourier.com
