Round-up: Welcome to the VCWTF!

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
To people near and far who have come to McArthur for the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival – Welcome!
This is one of the premier festivals of Southeast Ohio, certainly the Buckeye state.
Vinton County has warm and friendly people and the festival offers many highlights from musical entertainment to crowning of the festival’s queen.
Take pictures, create memories and embrace the good times at the 38th annual festival.
In other news, a meeting of the Vinton County Chapter 57 of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (PERI) will be held at 2 p.m. May 15 at the McArthur United Methodist Church, 200 S. Market Street in McArthur. The guest speaker will be PERI District VII Representative Greg Ervin. All PERI members, as well as any township, city, county or state retired public employees who are interested in becoming new members, are welcome to attend.
Also, U.S. 50 Culvert Replacement — A culvert replacement project begins on May 8 on U.S. 50, between Morgan Road and Pony Road. One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. Estimated Completion: May 12
And, SR 93 Bridge Replacement — A bridge replacement project is taking place between Old SR 75 and Ashmore Road. One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signs. Estimated Completion: August 1
