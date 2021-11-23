Rowdy’s Smokehouse

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Rowdy’s Smokehouse, along with local donors, have teamed up to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community on Thanksgiving Day.

The meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 25. The meal can be picked up at Rowdy’s Smokehouse, located at 495 Ralph St. in Jackson.

“This meal is for everyone in the community; those in need, those not in need, those that are alone, and those that are with somebody, law enforcement, healthcare workers, first responders, anyone,” stated Smokehouse co-owner Nathan Kitts. “We will have a line set up and all homemade meals will be packaged up in to-go boxes in a socially distanced manner.”

The meal, according to Kitts, will be totally staffed by volunteers and this is only possible by four major donors: Walmart of Jackson; Ted, Alice, Haley, and Taylor Frazier of Frazier Farms; Speyside Bourbon Cooperage of Jackson; and The Sons of the American Legion of Wellston.

