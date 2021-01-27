The application period for Rural Relief Small Business Grants through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation has begun starting Jan. 26, 2021. Funding is available through rounds of applications with this first round ending on Feb. 2.
LISC is a non-profit with the goal of revitalizing communities and bringing opportunities to the citizens of said communities. The non-profit has an extensive list of donors including multiple banks like JP Morgan Chase as well as other large corporations such as Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and the NFL.
Only rural communities are eligible to apply for funding, meaning those wishing to apply must have a population of 50,000 or less. Businesses from both Jackson and Vinton Counties would be eligible under this description. Potential applicants are encouraged to visit the LISC grant information page on their website.
For those businesses who are not chosen for this initial round, further applications can be completed for later rounds of funding. The amount of funding varies from $5,000 to $20,000 per grant and can be used for a variety of expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities, or debt owed to outstanding vendors.
Rounds remain open for a week before closing and those businesses who are chosen to receive funding are then contacted via email. If a business has previously been awarded a grant, that business will not be eligible for further funding. Businesses are able to register on the website for notification from LISC when grant rounds open up.
