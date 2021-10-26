MILTON TOWNSHIP — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information that would assist in helping find the person(s) responsible for vandalizing Salem Church and Cemetery.
Milton Township Trustee Phillip Thompson told The Courier that between 20-25 headstones were kicked over and two windows were busted in the church.
“There was also a bible thrown on top of the church roof,” Thompson added.
The Salem Church, and Cemetery was found vandalized on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 9. The culprits remain at-large.
Any one with any information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.