Kicked over headstone

Pictured is one of between 20-25 headstones that were kicked over in Salem Cemetery in Milton Township. The culprits remain at-large.

 Photo provided

MILTON TOWNSHIP — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information that would assist in helping find the person(s) responsible for vandalizing Salem Church and Cemetery.

Milton Township Trustee Phillip Thompson told The Courier that between 20-25 headstones were kicked over and two windows were busted in the church.

“There was also a bible thrown on top of the church roof,” Thompson added.

The Salem Church, and Cemetery was found vandalized on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 9. The culprits remain at-large.

Any one with any information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments